Work continues on Route 6 in Potter County. Work to remove guide rail and stabilize shoulders through the work zone has been completed, according to PennDOT. The zone stretches from Port Allegany (McKean County line) to Coudersport.

Starting Tuesday, May 9, temporary traffic signals will be set to enforce an alternating traffic pattern at the bridge spanning Trout Brook. The bridge is about five miles west of Coudersport. Structure repairs will then commence, with an expected completion of July 1 for those repairs. Once structure repairs are complete, the temporary signals will be removed, and roadway flagging will be sued for the rest of the project.

Later in May, roadwork activities will get underway, including roadway resurfacing, pipe replacements, inlets, guide rail improvements, box culvert repairs, outlet protection, pavement markings, and miscellaneous items.

