Coudersport, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a one-lane temporary roadway that will carry traffic around a bridge replacement job on Route 44 in Hebron Township, Potter County, is scheduled to open tomorrow.

Starting Thursday, July 16, traffic will be diverted onto the temporary roadway. Temporary traffic signals will enforce an alternating traffic pattern that will see motorists take turns passing through the work zone. This traffic pattern will remain in effect for the duration of the project.

The existing bridge is 15-feet long, was built in 1934 and is traveled by more than 1,700 vehicles daily.

The bridge spans Steer Run approximately four miles north of Coudersport near the intersection of Route 4006 (West Hebron Road) and replacing it will allow PennDOT to remove the structure from the list of Potter County bridges in poor condition.

Work on this project will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

Overall work will include removal of the existing single span reinforced concrete slab bridge, installation of the replacement precast reinforced concrete box culvert, approach paving, drainage upgrades, guide rail replacement, pavement marking and miscellaneous items.

PennDOT anticipates reopening the bridge to traffic in early September. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in and around work zones, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

