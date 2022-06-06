McKees Half Falls rest area _ 2021

McKees Half Falls rest area along Route 11 in Snyder County 

 Photo courtesy of waymarking.com

Chapman Township, Pa. — The primitive roadside rest area on Routes 11/15 at McKees Half Falls in Chapman Township will temporarily close today for a maintenance project.

A PennDOT contractor will be applying herbicide at the rest area between the hours of 7 and 10 a.m., weather permitting. The rest area will be closed during this operation.

