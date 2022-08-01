The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Lycoming County

Work continues on a safety improvement project on Route 220 in Woodward and Piatt townships.

This week, the contractor will continue work on the Youngs Road West Jug Handle, the East Linden Service Road, the Grandview Jug Handle, and the bridges over Larry’s Creek and Quenshukeny Run. The Young’s Road West Jug Handle will remain closed next week for paving operations.

Sunday, Aug. 7 through Friday, Aug. 12, the contractor will be replacing a large pipe across Route 220 southbound. Work will be performed 24-hours a day. Southbound motorists can expect single lane conditions.

Motorists should use caution through the work zone and be aware of daily impacts to travel lanes for additional miscellaneous construction operations.

Existing Detours

Route 220 and Route 287 in Piatt Township.

Route 287 southbound traffic to Route 220 north will be detoured onto Route 220 south towards Jersey Shore and will be directed to use the Route 44 South/ Main Street exit (Jersey Shore) to access Route 220 northbound.

Route 220 northbound traffic to Route 287 north will use the median U-turn near Martins Road, to access Route 287 from Route 220 southbound.

The existing traffic signal at the Route 220/Route 287 interchange will be turned off to facilitate continuous traffic flow.

Route 220 and Quenshukeny Road, Woodward Township.

Route 220 southbound traffic will be able to access Quenshukeny Road.

Route 220 northbound traffic to Quenshukeny Road will be detoured to the Fourth Street interchange in the City of Williamsport to access Quenshukeny Road from 220 southbound.

All traffic exiting Quenshukeny Road will be required to travel Route 220 southbound. Northbound traffic will be detoured to Route 220 southbound to the U-turn at the former Woodward school to access Route 220 northbound.

The Front Street turning lane will be closed for the construction of concrete islands at the western entrance to Front Street. Southbound motorists will be detoured to the median U-turn near the former Woodward Township school to access Front Street via northbound 220.

This safety improvement project will address conflicting traffic movements and provide more efficient and safer places for U-turns. The project also upgrades roadway and structures throughout the project.

Glenn O. Hawbaker is the prime contractor on this $41 million, multi-year safety improvement project.

Daily closures Little Pine Creek Road in Cummings and Pine townships

Daily road closures begin this week on Route 4001 (Little Pine Creek Road) in Cummings and Pine townships for maintenance and paving projects.

On Monday, Aug. 1 through Wednesday, Aug. 17, between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., a PennDOT maintenance crew will begin maintenance work at several locations on Little Pine Creek Road between the Little Pine State Park office in Waterville, Cummings Township and Route 287 in English Center, Pine Township.

Work is planned on the below dates and locations, weather permitting.

Aug. 1: Grade repairs at Little Pine Shooting Range in Cummings Township.

Aug. 2-5 : Paving between English Run Road and Otter Run Lane in Pine Township.

Aug. 8-10: Paving between Otter Run Lane and Schoolhouse Road in Cummings Township.

Aug. 11-12: Paving between School House Road and Panther Run in Cummings Township.

Aug. 15-16:Paving between Panther Run and the Little Pine State Park office in Cummings Township.

Aug. 17: Paving between English Center and Route 287 in Pine Township, lane restrictions only.

A detour using Route 287, Route 44, and Route 4001 will be in place while work is being performed. Emergency vehicles will be accommodated.

Paving project on Route 220 in Penn Township

A paving project begins Monday on Route 220 in Penn Township.

The contractor will begin work on Route 220 between the Lycoming/Sullivan County line and just north of Glen Mawr. Work will be completed during daylight hours. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed.

American Asphalt Paving Corporation is the primary contractor for this $1.3 million paving project. Work includes paving of the existing roadway, drainage work, guide rail upgrades and line painting. Work is expected to be completed in September of 2022, weather permitting.

Clinton County

Bridge preservation work continues in Clinton County. Bridge locations are:

Route 1002 (Island Road) in Dunstable Township

Route 120 (Huron Avenue) over the railroad in Renovo.

The Island Road (SR 1002) bridge has seen work activity since early April. The Island bridge is now open to traffic as work winds down under daylight signing and roadway flagging. Work at this location will last through mid-August and mainly includes substructure repairs. Preservation work on this bridge will improve its sufficiency rating from poor to good.

This week, temporary traffic signals are being set to "flash" on the Route 120 bridge in Renovo near the Dollar General store. Starting Aug. 2, those signals will enforce an alternating traffic pattern as work gets underway. Work had been expected to start in May but changes to the contractor's schedule have led to an early August start. This bridge spans the Norfolk Southern railroad and is 202-feet-long. It carries an average of almost 1,400 vehicles each day. Preservation work will improve its sufficiency rating from fair to good. Work will last into November.

Work activity includes deck replacements, concrete repairs, guide rail updates, and miscellaneous items. Swank Construction Company of New Kensington is the contractor for this $3.2 million job. All work is weather and schedule dependent

Traffic switch on Route 64 Lamar bridge job

A traffic pattern change will go into effect the week of Aug. 1 on a Route 64 bridge in Clinton County. The bridge spans Big Fishing Creek in the village of Lamar.

Sometime this week, (likely Aug. 2 or 3) traffic will be moved from the northbound lane to the southbound lane of the bridge, as work to replace the bridge continues in a half-width configuration.

During the switch, flaggers will be in the roadway and will halt traffic up to 15 minutes at a time as barrier is reset for the new traffic flow pattern. Once the switch is complete, the temporary signals in the work zone will resume control of the single-lane, alternating traffic pattern. Motorists are reminded that lane width across the bridge is 12-feet.

Work activity includes removal of the existing bridge, construction of a new single-span concrete box beam bridge, full-depth pavement reconstruction on both sides, approaches, paving, base drain, guide rail, and miscellaneous items.

Nestlerode Construction Company of Lock Haven, PA is the contractor for this $1.8 million job. All work is weather and schedule dependent. PennDOT expects work on the bridge to be complete by mid-November. Replacing the bridge will improve its rating from poor to good. The 44-foot bridge dates from 1922 and carries an average of almost 6,000 vehicles each day.

Centre County

A short-term roadwork project takes place this week on Interstate 80 in eastern Centre County. This work will provide repair on the existing mainline and improve the ride quality for the motoring public. PennDOT expects all work to be complete by the end of next week.

Starting Monday, crews will perform westbound mill and fill on the longitudinal joint between the right/travel lane and 10-foot shoulder from the Clinton County/Centre County line (mile-marker 171) to the Local Interchange project at mile-marker 165. This work is expected to take two days.

Once westbound work is complete, crews will perform the same work in the eastbound lane from the end of the local interchange project (mile-marker 165) to the Centre/Clinton County line (mile-marker 171). This work is also expected to take two days.

Motorists should be alert for lane restrictions during this work. Short travel delays should be expected. Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. of State College is the contractor for this $434,000 project.

Update on Route 64/550 project

Work continues on the Route 64/Route 550 (Nittany Valley Drive/Zion Road) intersection project. The work zone is located in Walker Township, Centre County, about 4 ½ miles north of Pleasant Gap.

Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 2 and 3, will feature milling and initial paving of the entire width of Route 64 through the project area.

Thursday and Friday, Aug. 4 and 5, will feature widening paving on Route 64, with northbound paving completed first. Traffic control will feature alternating lane closures controlled by roadway flagging.

The week of Aug. 8 will bring full paving on Route 64 and Route 550, with Route 64 paved first. Final paving is expected to be complete by Wednesday, Aug.10, weather permitting. Once paving is complete, motorists will be driving in the final traffic pattern.

Throughout this work, motorists should expect delays, with single-lane closures in effect—controlled by roadway flagging. Drivers should also remain alert for trucks entering and leaving the highway.

After paving is done, all line painting will be completed, and the new traffic signal will be activated. All lane shifts will be removed.

Through mid-August to late August, crews will be working on final items and clean-up. During that work, drivers should anticipate intermittent flagging and alternating traffic patterns.

Mitchell Knorr Contracting of Bloomsburg, PA is the contractor on this $3.7 million project, which is expected to last through August of 2022. Overall, the project will enhance safety at the intersection through roadway widening, roadway realignment, and the addition of a turning lane. Other project items include paving, drainage improvements, new traffic signals, waterline relocation, and miscellaneous items

Northumberland County

A portion of Route 405 will be closed this week in West Chillisquaque and Point townships for road construction as part of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project.

Starting Monday, Aug. 1, Route 405 will be closed to traffic between Housels Run Road in West Chillisquaque Township and Route 1024 (Ridge Road) in Point Township. Route 405 will be reconstructed near the intersection with the former Route 147.

A detour using Ridge Road, Route 147, Route 45, and Route 405 will be in place for approximately two months. Local traffic will be able to access businesses and homes. The reconstruction of this portion of Route 405 is expected to be completed by September 2022.

Union County

A bridge reconstruction project will close a portion of Route 1011 (Old Route 15) this week in White Deer Township.

On Monday, Old Route 15 will be closed between Route 1010 (White Deer Pike) and Park Road, while the contractor begins the bridge reconstruction project on the bridge carrying Old Route 15 over White Deer Creek. A detour using Route 15 in Union County and Route 405 in Northumberland and Union counties will be in place for the duration of the project.

Rylind Construction Company, is the primary contractor for the $1.1 million bridge reconstruction project. Work on the project includes removal of the existing deck and beams, substructure repairs, new beams and new deck. The project is expected to be completed in October of 2022.

Snyder County

A portion of Route 522 will be closed this week in Selinsgrove Borough and Penn Township for utility work.

Between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, Route 522 will be closed between Route 204 (North Broad Street) in Selinsgrove Borough and 18th Street in Penn Township, while a contractor for PPL Electric Utilities installs two utility poles and sets wires.

A detour using Route 1011 (University Drive / West Pine Street), Route 2017 (Market Street), and Route 522 will be in place while work is being performed.

Rain date for this project is Thursday, Aug. 4. Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for detour signing and road closures and allow for additional commute time for the detour routes.

Columbia County

The three-year reconstruction and road widening project of Route 339 between Route 2017 (Smith Hollow Road) in Mifflin Township, Columbia County and Route 3015 (Broad Street) in Nescopeck Borough, Luzerne County continues.

This week, Mitchell Knorr Contracting, will continue with drainage work, structure work over two unnamed tributaries, and will continue preparing the subgrade for the new roadway. Work will be completed during daylight hours.

Traffic Impacts

A long-term lane restriction will be implemented on Route 339 southbound between Smith Hollow Road and Broad Street. The following detour route will be implemented, with signs and message boards leading up to and throughout the detour:

Route 339 southbound traffic will take Broad Street in Nescopeck to Route 93 north towards Berwick, to Route 11 south to Market Street in South Centre Township, to the Market Street bridge, back to Route 339 in Mifflinville.

Route 339 northbound traffic will be able to travel on the northbound lane from Mifflinville to Nescopeck.

Traffic entering at the intersection of Route 339 and Smith Hollow Road will only be allowed to turn in the northbound direction onto route 339.

Work on this $11.5 million project includes reconstruction and widening of Route 339 from Hollow Smith Road in Mifflin Township, Columbia County to Broad Street in Nescopeck Borough, Luzerne County, the reconstruction of a bridge, and the rehabilitation of the bridge over unnamed tributaries to the Susquehanna River. Additional work includes new drainage, line painting, guide rail, epoxy overlay, and miscellaneous work. The three-year project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024.

Lows Road closed in South Centre Township

A portion of Route 1003 (Lows Road) will be closed starting this week in South Centre Township for pavement and bridge preservation project.

On Monday, Aug. 1, Lows Road will be closed between Route 11 and Route 1005 (Horse Farm Road) while the sub-contractor, Wolyniec Construction, Inc., begins work on the bridge carrying Interstate 80 over the roadway. A detour using Horse Farm Road, Route 1006 (Sawmill Road), Route 487, North Central Road, and Route 11 will be in place for the duration of this portion of the project.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime, Co., is the primary contractor for this $9.1 million, pavement preservation and bridge preservation project, which spans between mile marker 235 (Lightstreet / Bloomsburg exit) to mile marker 241 (Lime Ridge exit). Work includes bituminous and concrete base preservation, bridge approach replacement, epoxy overlay, and bituminous milling and resurfacing.

The project also includes bridge preservation on Route 1001 (Shaffer Road), Route 1003 (Lows Road), and bridge preservation work to the structures on Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound: the structures at mile marker 239, and the structures at mile marker 240 over Route 11 and the North Shore Railroad. Work is expected to be completed on this project in October of 2022.

Updates on Interstate 80 roadwork

Roadwork continues this week on Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound in Hemlock, Mount Pleasant, Scott and South Centre townships.

On Sunday, July 31, Monday, Aug. 1, and Thursday, Aug. 4, between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., the contractor, New Enterprise Stone and Lime, Co., will be performing pavement improvements on Interstate 80 eastbound between mile marker 236 and mile marker 238, which is located between the Lightstreet and Lime Ridge exits. Motorists can expect alternating lane restrictions where work is being performed.

On Wednesday, Aug. 3, between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., the contractor will be performing pavement improvements on Interstate 80 westbound between mile marker 238 and mile marker 241, which is located between the Lightstreet and Lime Ridge exits. Motorists can expect alternating lane restrictions where work is being performed.

Motorists should expect delays during peak traffic hours between 1 and 6 p.m.

