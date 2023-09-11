The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Lycoming County

Work continues on Interstate 180 near Montoursville, as drivers should continue to expect some delays.

Now through Friday, Sept. 15, a contractor will be installing shoulder rumble strips, placing shoulder backup, and applying prime coat in both the eastbound and westbound lanes throughout the entire project. Drivers can expect lane and shoulder closures on I-180, as well as the on and off ramps at Route 87 and Fairfield Road.

Work will be performed beginning at 7 p.m. and ending at 2 p.m. the following day.

Glenn O. Hawbaker is the prime contractor for this $11.4 million highway resurfacing project. Work on this project includes mill and resurface of over 13 miles of roadway including entrance and exit ramps at Route 87 and the Fairfield Road interchanges, new lighting, guide rail upgrades, drainage, signage, and pavement markings. Additional work the removal and re-epoxy of 16 bridges throughout the project. These bridges span the Loyalsock Creek, Route 87, Fairfield Road, Route 220, Carpenter’s Run, Brushy Ridge Road, Wolf Run, and Muncy Creek. Work on this project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024.

Bradford County

Paving begins Monday, Sept. 11 on Route 220 between Route 414 and Hemlock Hill Road in Towanda Township. Drivers can expect single lane conditions with flaggers.

The work is part of a bridge replacement project which is expected to be complete by October. Glenn O. Hawbaker is the contractor for the $2.3 million bridge replacement project.

Route 199 Reconstruction Project

Final paving on Route 199 begins this week as part of the Route 199 Reconstruction Project in Sayre and Athens. During paving operations the work zone will be congested with paving equipment and Tri-axle trucks. Northbound traffic will still be detoured, and southbound traffic will be maintained in the work zone.

Detour information:

Northbound cars will follow a 1.24-mile detour using Chemung Street, South Elmer Avenue, and West Lockhart Street.

Southbound cars will be maintained in the work zone.

Truck traffic will follow a 7.7-mile detour using Route 220 and Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway).

Kriger Construction is the prime contractor on this $16.5 million, four-year roadway reconstruction project. The project is expected to be completed in the fall of 2024.

Centre County

Work continues on the Atherton Street (Route 3014) project in State College. The work zone stretches from Curtin Road to just north of Westerly Parkway.

Starting today, the contractor will implement a new traffic pattern. The center (turning) lane will be closed between Highland Alley and West Prospect Avenue. Drivers may not turn left onto the side streets under the new traffic pattern.

Traffic approaching Atherton Street from Highland Alley, West Foster Avenue, West Nittany Avenue, West Fairmount Avenue, and Hill Alley may not turn left onto Atherton or pass through under this new configuration. Drivers are required to turn right.

Between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., the contractor may reduce traffic to a single lane with flaggers in the roadway directing traffic. One lane in each direction will always remain open during non-working hours.

The right (passing) lane on Route 26 northbound will reopen on Monday, Sept. 11.

Additionally, flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control at the following locations:

Between Calder Way and Highland Avenue while a crew continues laying brick pavers in designated areas.

Between West Irvin and Logan avenues while crews install new waterline service.

Between College and Beaver avenues while crews install pedestrian fencing.

Drivers should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites. Work, unless otherwise noted, will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting.

