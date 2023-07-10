The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Lycoming County updates

Milling continues this week on Interstate 180 in Lycoming County as part of a two-year project in Montoursville Borough, Fairfield, Loyalsock, and Muncy townships.

The milling continues Sunday, July 9 as the contractor makes their way down the westbound lanes from the on-ramp by the Lycoming Mall to Brushy Ridge Road in Fairfield Township. The contractor also will be paving the westbound lanes from Brushy Ridge to Loyalsock Creek. Drivers can expect alternating lane restrictions where work is being performed. Work will be performed between the hours of 7 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Glenn O. Hawbaker is the prime contractor for this $11.4 million highway resurfacing project. Work on this project includes mill and resurface of more than 13 miles of roadway including entrance and exit ramps at Route 87 and the Fairfield Road interchanges, new lighting, guide rail upgrades, drainage, signage, and pavement markings. Additional work includes the removal and re-epoxy of 16 bridges throughout the project. These bridges span the Loyalsock Creek, Route 87, Fairfield Road, Route 220, Carpenter’s Run, Brushy Ridge Road, Wolf Run, and Muncy Creek. Work on this project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024.

Resurfacing project continues on Route 15 in South Williamsport, Armstrong Township

From Sunday July 9 through Friday, July 14 a contractor will be saw cutting and adjusting manholes at various locations throughout Route 15 in the north and southbound lanes. Work will be performed between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Drivers can expect alternating lane closures where work is being performed.

Glenn O. Hawbaker is the prime contractor for this $2.6 million for the project that extends on Route 15 between the Market Street Bridge in South Williamsport Borough and the West Branch Tennis Club in Armstrong Township. Work includes milling and paving, ADA ramps upgrades, guide rail upgrades, signage, and line painting. Additional work will be performed on the bridge over Hagerman’s Run.

Work is expected to be completed on this project in October.

Route 220 Safety Improvement Project

Various traffic patterns will be in place this week as part of the safety improvement project on Route 220 northbound and southbound in Woodward and Piatt townships. These traffic patterns may change during off-peak hours for miscellaneous construction activities.

New traffic patterns include: Route 220 northbound returned to the northbound side of the bridge over Quenshukeny Run as of July 7. The Youngs Road East Jug Handle also opened on Friday.

Starting on July 13, miller operations will begin from the Front Street intersection to the Fourth Street exchange. The cable median guide rail is scheduled to be instealled from Quenshukeny to Grandview roads.

Intersection of Route 220 and Quenshukeny Road

A median barrier has been installed and Route 220 northbound lanes are shifted onto the new southbound structure spanning Quenshukeny Run. Two lanes in each direction will be maintained.

Route 220 northbound traffic will not be able to access Quenshukeny Road via the left turn lane.

Route 220 southbound traffic will not be able to access the eastern Front Street access via the left turn lane.

Traffic exiting Quenshukeny Road will be required to turn right onto Route 220 southbound. Traffic wishing to travel to Route 220 northbound will use the U-turn lanes at the former Woodward Township elementary school to enter Route 220 northbound.

Traffic exiting Front Street from Linden wishing to travel Route 220 southbound will be required to use Route 220 north to the Grandview Jug handle to access Route 220 south.

Glenn O. Hawbaker is the primary contractor on this $41 million, multi-year safety improvement project.

Bradford County

A two-year roadway reconstruction project continues on Route 6 in Troy Township.

On Sunday, July 9, at 5 p.m. through Thursday, July 13, the eastbound lane will be closed between 0.8 miles east of the intersection with Route 14 and the intersection with Peters Road, while the contractor performs roadway reconstruction activities. Work will be performed 24-hours a day. Drivers can expect single lane conditions with flagging.

Glenn O. Hawbaker is the primary contractor for this $6.5 million reconstruction project. Work on this project includes roadway reconstruction, new drainage, updated guide rail, bridge preservation, superelevation correction, and miscellaneous construction activities. Work on this project is expected to be completed in July of 2024. Construction will shut down during the winter months.

Route 287 bridge project

This week, traffic is scheduled to switch to the northbound side of the newly completed structure and construction of the southbound side of the Route 287 bridge will begin. The work is part of a bridge replacement project in Cummings Township. This project will replace the structure carrying Route 287 over Larry's Creek, approximately 5.6 miles north of the intersection with Route 973.

The bridge replacement is scheduled to be complete by late November 2023. Traffic will be in a single lane, controlled by a temporary traffic signal. There is a 11' width restriction in place for oversize vehicles.

Nestlerode Contracting Company Inc. is the prime contractor on this $2 million, bridge replacement project.

Clinton County

Beginning today, a contractor will work to replace an underground electrical line near the Interstate 80 Rest Areas at mile marker 194.

This work will take place in grassy areas and on the shoulder. PennDOT expects traffic impacts to be minimal but urges drivers to exercise caution in this and all work zones, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

The project will take roughly six weeks. The rest areas will remain open for the duration.

Centre County

Work continues on the Atherton Street (Route 3014) project in State College. The work zone stretches from Curtin Road to just north of Westerly Parkway.

The following work will take place the week of July 10:

Today through Saturday, July 15, two crews will be working between Beaver Avenue and West Nittany Avenue installing new inlets and drainage pipe. This work will be within the already closed lanes and will not further restrict the flow of traffic.

From July 10-11, one crew will be installing new sewer line from West Fairmont to West Prospect avenues. An alternating traffic pattern will be enforced by roadway flaggers.

Wednesday, July 12 and Thursday, July 13, one crew will be installing new water line from West Prospect Avenue. Eastbound traffic pattern will be shifted into the center turn lane.

Monday, July 10 and Tuesday, July 11, one crew will be working between College and Beaver avenues grading and placing topsoil. An alternating traffic pattern will be enforced by roadway flaggers.

Today through Thursday, July 13, one crew will be working between Beaver and West Foster avenues installing foundations for new light and traffic signal poles. This work will be within the already closed lanes and will not further restrict the flow of traffic.

Aside from the restrictions listed above, no further traffic restrictions will be in place from Wednesday, July 12 through Sunday, July 16, due to the Arts Festival.

The two right lanes from Calder Way to Hill Alley remain closed, Eastbound traffic is reduced to one lane at Calder Way and then crossover into the left lane until Hill Alley where it will shift back to the right lane.

The left lane traveling Westbound remain closed at West Prospect Avenue and all through traffic will use the right lane through the constriction zone.

The right lane closure on Beaver Avenue remains in effect from H Alley to Atherton Street.

A pedestrian detour remains in place.

Montour County

A resurfacing project began on Route 2008 (Bloom Road) in Danville Borough and Mahoning Township.

HRI will be performing base repairs on Bloom Road between Cherry Street and Kaseville Road. Work will be performed between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Drivers can expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed.

Additional work includes minor tree trimming along the project route, which will be performed during daylight hours. Drivers can expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed.

Work on this $935,000 resurfacing project includes base repairs, milling of the existing roadway, paving, and line painting. Work on this project is expected to be completed by October of 2023.

Columbia County

A resurfacing project resumes this weekend on Route 11 near Berwick.

On Sunday night, the contractor began milling and paving on Route 11 (West Front Street) in Briar Creek Township, between Commerce Drive and Park Boulevard.

Work will also begin on Route 11 southbound lanes near the Interstate 80 interchange at Lime Ridge. Work in that area will include milling, resurfacing and line painting.

Work on this project will be performed Sundays through Thursdays between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Don E. Bower, Inc., is the prime contractor for this $2.2 million resurfacing project. Work on this project includes base repairs, milling of the existing roadway, resurfacing, and line painting. There will also be work on Route 11 southbound near Lime Ridge which will include roadway resurfacing and replacement of overhead sign structures.

The project is expected to be completed in September.

