The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Lycoming County updates

A lane restriction begins Thursday on Route 15 northbound in Lewis Township, for a soil remediation project due to a previous crash.

The contractor will be working on Route 15 northbound, near mile marker 148 (Exit 148/Route 14/Trout Run/Canton). Motorists can expect left lane to be restricted. Work will be performed between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., weather permitting.

Clinton/Centre counties

Construction the week of Aug. 29 in Clinton County is as follows:

On Route 1002 (Island Route Road) from Clarks Barn Road to Island Road, crews will be milling today. Paving is expected to follow on Sept. 1 and 2.

On Route 664 (Coudersport Pike) from Track Road to Roundhouse Road, crews will be paving tomorrow.

Route 150 (Church Street) from Monument to the Constitution bridge, crews will be milling Sept. 1, 2, and 6. Paving is expected to follow Sept. 7 through 14.

Other roads seeing work in Clinton County include:

Route 120 (Renovo Road) from Sugar Run Road (Route 2022) to Fairview Street (Route 1024).

Route 1024 (Fairview Street) from Bellefonte Avenue to Water Street (Route 120).

Route 2012 (Paul Mack Boulevard) at Brown Street and Logan Avenue intersections.

No work is scheduled for the week of Aug. 29 in Centre County:

Roads seeing work this year in Centre County are:

Route 26 (College Avenue) signal upgrades at Pike Street and Houserville Road.

Route 144 (Snow Shoe Mountain Road) from Gum Stump Road to Trestle Road.

Route 150 (Benner Pike) signal upgrades at Rolling Ridge Drive and Eagle Point.

Route 3001 (Fisherman’s Paradise Road).

Route 3004 (Paradise Road) from Route 150 to Fisherman’s Paradise Road.

Route 3014 (South Atherton) near Branch Road.

Route 3020 (Whitehall Road) at the intersections Allen and Atherton streets (Route 3014).

This work is part of a $6.9 million project to improve more than 24 miles of roadway in Centre and Clinton counties.

Overall work will include milling, placement of binder and wearing courses, final paving, joint repairs, pipe lining and replacement, guide rail updates, signal upgrades, ADA ramp replacement, pavement markings, and miscellaneous construction.

Glenn O. Hawbaker of State College is the contractor on this project. PennDOT expects completion to occur in mid-November.

Bradford County

Lane closures continue on Route 3004 (Hatch Hill Road) in Albany and Overton townships, for a sight improvement project.

This week, a PennDOT maintenance crew will be paving shoulders on this sight improvement project on Hatch Hill Road between Bendt Hill Road (T-384) and Route 3002 (Overton Road). Work will be performed during daylight hours. Motorists can expect single lane closures with flagging where work is being performed. This project is expected to be completed in September.

Work on this sight improvement project includes tree removal, excavation, shoulder widening, and final paving. For more information on the sight improvement project please visit Bradford County SR 3004 - 021 (Hatch Hill Road) & SR 3002 (Overton Road) (pa.gov).

Northumberland County

Lane restrictions will be in place Monday on two bridges in Northumberland County.

Both directions of Route 405 (Priestley Bridge) between Northumberland Borough and Sunbury will be restricted while a maintenance crew repairs lights along the bridge. Motorists can expect flagging and / or lane shifts while work is being performed. Work will be performed between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Lane restrictions also will be in place on Route 61 southbound (Veterans Memorial Bridge) in Sunbury, while the maintenance crew repairs lights.

Motorists can expect a single lane restriction where work is being performed. Work will be performed between the hours of 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Union County

Rolling roadblocks begin Monday on Route 15 northbound and southbound in Gregg Township, just south of Allenwood.

Today through Thursday, Sept. 1, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., contractor, M.J. Electric will be slowing traffic while performing utility work over Route 15 northbound and southbound.

The contractor will be slowing traffic for approximately 15 minutes at a time. These traffic delays will be random throughout the day while work is being performed.

Lane restrictions on Old Route 15 in White Deer Township

Lane restrictions will be in place Monday and Tuesday for paving on Old Route 15 in White Deer Township.

The contractor, Pennsylvania-American Water Company, will be paving Old Route 15 between the intersection with Route 642 and the on ramp to Route 15 northbound. This is the area where they replaced a water main in June of this year. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed. Work will be performed during daylight hours.

Snyder County

A portion of Route 1020 (Grangers Road) in Monroe Township will close beginning on Sept. 6 for roadwork.

Grangers Road will be closed between Route 1017 (Park Road) and Route 15 southbound, while the contractor constructs a new deceleration lane to make right turns from Route 15 southbound onto Grangers Road. This work will also include new mountable curbs and paving a portion of Grangers Road. A detour using Park Road, Sunbury Road (T-520/Route 1021), and Route 15 will be in place for the duration of the project.

Columbia County

The three-year reconstruction and road widening project of Route 339 between Route 2017 (Smith Hollow Road) in Mifflin Township, Columbia County and Route 3015 (Broad Street) in Nescopeck Borough, Luzerne County continues.

This week, Mitchell Knorr Contracting will begin excavation for the reconstruction of the northbound lane of Route 339. The contractor will also complete work on previously started storm drainage systems and structure work over two unnamed tributaries. Work will be completed during daylight hours.

Traffic Impacts

A long-term lane restriction will be implemented on Route 339 southbound between Smith Hollow Road and Broad Street. The following detour route will be implemented, with signs and message boards leading up to and throughout the detour:

Route 339 southbound traffic will take Broad Street in Nescopeck to Route 93 north towards Berwick, to Route 11 south to Market Street in South Centre Township, to the Market Street bridge, back to Route 339 in Mifflinville.

Route 339 northbound traffic will be able to travel on the northbound lane from Mifflinville to Nescopeck.

Traffic will no longer be permitted to enter Route 339 from Smith Hollow Road due to Smith Hollow Road being closed.

Work on this $11.5 million project includes reconstruction and widening of Route 339 from Hollow Smith Road in Mifflin Township, Columbia County to Broad Street in Nescopeck Borough, Luzerne County, the reconstruction of a bridge, and the rehabilitation of the bridge over unnamed tributaries to the Susquehanna River. Additional work includes new drainage, line painting, guide rail, epoxy overlay, and miscellaneous work. The three-year project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024.

Roadwork on Interstate 80

Roadwork continues on Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound in Hemlock, Mount Pleasant, Scott and South Centre Townships.

Sunday, Aug. 28 through Friday, Sept. 2, the contractor will be working between mile markers 238 – 241 milling and scratching in both directions. This work will be done from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Lows Road Closure

Route 1003 (Lows Road) will remain closed between Route 11 and Route 1005 (Hidlay Church Road) while the sub-contractor, Wolyniec Construction, Inc., continues work on the bridge carrying Route 80 over the roadway. A detour using Hidlay Church Road, Horse Farm Road, Route 1006 (Sawmill Road), Route 487, North Central Road, and Route 11 will be in place for the duration of this portion of the project.

************************************************************

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites. Work, unless otherwise noted, will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.