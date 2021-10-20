The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) recently provided updates on several ongoing projects:

Bloomsburg Reconstruction Project in Columbia County

Market Street in Bloomsburg, between Route 11 (Main Street) and West Ridge Avenue is now open to traffic. The Bloomsburg Reconstruction Project continues, as crews work on drainage improvements, roadway resurfacing, tree removal and replacement, new concrete curb and sidewalks, traffic signal upgrades, highway lighting, and other miscellaneous work.

HRI, Inc., is the primary contractor for the $6.8 million reconstruction project, which is expected to be done by October 2022. For more information including maps of the detours and construction area visit: https://www.penndot.gov/RegionalOffices/district-3/ConstructionsProjectsAndRoadwork/Pages/default.aspx or enter Bloomsburg 0011-114 into your web browser.

Retaining wall project on Little Pine Creek Road in Lycoming County

PennDOT is reporting an unforeseeable delay on part of the retaining wall project along Route 4001 (Little Pine Creek Road) in Cummings Township.

The retaining wall project began in April of 2021 and is located in two locations along Pine Creek Road.

The delay, which is due to subsurface rock quality conditions, is from the first location approximately .75 miles north of the intersection of Route 44 and Little Pine Creek Road. This will delay the completion of the project at this site until September of 2022. Motorists can expect a single 17-foot-wide lane using a stop sign at each end, during the winter months, at this location.

The second location, approximately 2.2 miles north of Route 44 and Little Pine Creek Road, will be open to two-lanes of traffic during the upcoming winter months. In the Spring of 2022, the contractor, will complete the associated roadway work for this area.

LTT Trucking LLC, is the primary contractor for the $1.7 million, project. Work includes the construction of two retaining walls, new asphalt pavement, line painting and guiderails.

Route 54 in Danville Borough, Montour County, to close this week

A portion of Route 54 will close this week in Danville Borough for inspection and maintenance work.

On Thursday, Oct. 21 through Friday, Oct. 22, between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., both directions of Route 54 will be closed between Front Street and Mahoning Street, while a PennDOT maintenance crew inspects the tunnel and performs maintenance activities. A detour using Route 11, Route 2054 (Mill Street), and Front Street will be in place while work is being completed.

Road closure on Boyles Run Road in Lower August Township, Northumberland County

A portion of Route 4022 (Boyles Run Road) will be closed starting Wednesday in Lower Augusta Township for a pipe replacement project.

Beginning on Wednesday, Oct. 20 through Friday, Oct. 29, Boyles Run Road will be closed daily between Route 4019 (Dornsife Mountain Road) and Johnson Road, while a PennDOT maintenance crew replaces pipes.

A detour using Route 147, Route 4020 (Hallowing Run Road), and Dornsife Mountain Road, will be in place daily while work is being performed. Work will be performed Monday through Friday only between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Lane restrictions on Brimmer Avenue in Watsontown, Northumberland County

Lane restrictions are planned this week on Route 1014 (Brimmer Avenue) in Watsontown Borough for patch work.

On Thursday, Oct. 21, a PennDOT maintenance crew will perform patching on Brimmer Avenue near the bridge approach. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed. Work will be performed between the hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting