Snyder County, Pa. —State Police in Selinsgrove reported a fatal motorcycle crash Saturday night.

According to the release, Ricky Lash, 58, of McClure Boro was too close to a farming apparatus as he rode on a motorcycle in the northbound lane of Route 522. Authorities said he stuck the back of the farm apparatus as it slowed to make a left turn.

The operator of the farm apparatus signaled for the left turn and began to slow when Lash’s motorcycle struck it from behind, according to the report.

Troopers said Lash lost control of the bike and became separated underneath the farm apparatus. According to the report, Lash was not wearing a helmet and sustained head injuries because of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Selinsgrove PSP was assisted at the scene by Lewistown FAME EMS, Bannerville Fire and EMS, McClure Fire Department, Evangelical EMS, Juniata Med Transport EMS, local fire police, Life Flight, Trooper Aaron Adams, Corporal Vicki Spencer, and Sergeant Brent Zachman.