Pennsylvania State Police from the Mansfield and Montoursville barracks will conduct DUI roving patrols and checkpoints over Labor Day weekend in Lycoming and Tioga counties, both barracks announced.

The checkpoints will be targeting high DUI-related crash areas, according to compiled statistical data.

State police would also like to remind motorists of the “Duty of Driver in Emergency Response Areas” law which states that drivers shall move over to an open lane and/or reduce speed when they see police stopped along the roadway with their emergency lights activated, or other emergency vehicles with their lights activated.

State police reminds motorists to always wear their seat belts.



