Due to the severity of the winter storm, PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit on Interstates 80 and 99 in the region.

PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph on I-80 eastbound and westbound between the Clinton County line and I-180. Speed limit also is reduced on I-80 in Centre and Clearfield counties and I-99 in Centre County.

Additionally, I-80 westbound in Clearfield County is currently closed between exit 147/Snow Shoe and exit 133/Kylertown due to multiple motor vehicle crashes. Traffic on I-80 westbound is being diverted onto the red detour. Traffic will follow route 144 to route 53 before reconnecting with I-80 at the Kylertown interchange. PennDOT will issue updates as warranted.

On roadways with speed restrictions, commercial vehicles not affected by restrictions on these or other roadways must move to the right lane.

Although PennDOT crews have been treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

The department also asks motorists to allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks. Also, for their own safety and the safety of plow operators, motorists should never attempt to pass a truck while it is plowing or spreading winter materials.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



