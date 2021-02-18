In response to winter weather throughout our area, the PennDOT is reminding drivers that it has placed restrictions on some roads in the region.

· A Tier 1 restriction is in place for I-99 from the PA Turnpike to I-80 in Centre County. Additionally, a speed limit of 45 mph is in effect for all vehicles while the vehicle restrictions are in place. Commercial vehicles not affected by the bans must move to the right lane, unless work zone signage indicates otherwise.

· A Tier 1 restriction is in place for I-80 from the Bellefonte/161 interchange in Centre County to the New Jersey state line. Additionally, a speed limit of 45 mph is in effect from the Fall Creek/97 interchange in Clearfield County to the I-180 interchange in Lycoming County. This speed reduction is for all vehicles while the vehicle restrictions are in place. Commercial vehicles not affected by the bans must move to the right lane, unless work zone signage indicates otherwise.

Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

· Tractors without trailers;

· Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

· Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

· Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

· Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

· Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

· School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATD’s); and

· Motorcycles.

Additional restrictions on other roads could be added depending on changing conditions. The purpose of the restrictions is to help ensure that roads remain open during the most challenging conditions of the winter storm. When conditions improve, PennDOT will remove the travel restrictions.