Motorists who travel Route 35 in Snyder County are advised the southbound lane is closed between Route 1007 (White Top Road) in Freeburg and Red Bank Road in Washington Township due to a disabled vehicle.

Southbound passenger vehicles are being detoured via White Top Road, West Academy Road and Red Bank Road. Southbound truck traffic is being detoured via White Top Road, Route 522 and Route 104.

The roadway is expected to open late morning.