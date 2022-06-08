Starting Wednesday, a portion of Route 4033 (Sopertown Road) will be closed between the intersection with Route 4016 (Austinville Road) and Crapser Hill Road (T-654) in Columbia Township, Bradford County, for a pipe replacement project.

Through Friday, June 10, a PennDOT maintenance crew will be performing pipe replacements on Sopertown Road. A detour using Austinville Road and Lodge Hill Road (T-806) will be in place for the duration of the project.

Work on the project is expected to be completed, Friday, weather permitting. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.

