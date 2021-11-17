Harrisburg -- Snow squalls can quickly turn dangerous for drivers. On Monday, Pennsylvania state officials and representatives from the National Weather Service held a press conference concerning the dangers of snow squalls, including alert and warning systems that can help travelers prepare and stay safe during sudden winter weather hazards.

Snow squalls are defined as a brief but intense period of heavy snow - up to two inches in half an hour - with over 30 mile-per-hour winds and visibility less than a quarter of a mile. They usually occur on days with otherwise partly cloudy skies. Because they occur so suddenly, snow squalls can catch drivers off guard and lead to deadly accidents, often involving multiple vehicles.

“State agencies have been preparing for winter weather for several weeks with coordination calls and exercises,” said PEMA Director Randy Padfield. “It’s important that the public understand their role in winter weather safety, not only to protect themselves and their loved ones but also first responders.”

To help Pennsylvania residents deal with these weather phenomena, the National Weather Service, PEMA, the Pennsylvania State Police, PennDOT, and the Pennsylvania Turnpike have created tools to help educate motorists about the dangers of snow squalls, including dramatic public service announcements.

One app, PA 511, allows drivers to check conditions on over 40,000 miles of roadways including color-coded weather indicators. The service is free and available at all times and provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to traffic camera data.

“One of the things that makes snow squalls so dangerous is their tendency to produce icy roadways, or what we call a flash freeze,” explained NWS Meteorologist John Banghoff.

“The National Weather Service issues Snow Squall Warnings to alert for the sudden onset of life-threatening conditions encountered by highway travelers during snow squalls,” NWS Warning Coordination Meteorologist Jonathan Guseman elaborated. “If you are driving on an interstate when a Snow Squall Warning is issued, the best thing to do is to exit the roadway at the next opportunity.”

"Snow squalls can produce whiteout conditions that are difficult for everyone on the road to see other vehicles and even the lanes of travel. These conditions have led to major pileup crashes with multiple injuries and even deaths," said Major Robert Krol, Director of the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Patrol. "Drivers are encouraged to use extreme caution while traveling during the winter months. Turn your headlights on, slow down, wear your seatbelt, and limit distractions in the vehicle."

Motorists are encouraged to have an emergency kit in their vehicles including basic items like blankets and winter coats. A checklist for emergency kit suggestions is available here. Practical advice about handling winter weather, whether in your vehicle or caught off guard while spending time outdoors, is also available on the Ready PA website.



