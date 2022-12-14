10 a.m. UPDATE - The traffic signal on Routes 11/15 at the intersection with Old Trail/Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive is now functioning and traffic movement has been returned to normal.

--

Monroe Township, Pa. — The traffic signal at the intersection of Routes 11/15 and Route 1023 (Old Trail/Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive) in Monroe Township, Snyder County, is malfunctioning due to an overnight crash, according to PennDOT.

This is the signal by Sheetz.

The traffic signal is currently set to flash mode until a Monroe Township electric contractor can make repairs later this morning. Turning movements are being restricted to right turns only.

Avoid the area if possible. Be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.

You can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day.

