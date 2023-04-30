Several roads in northcentral Pennsylvania are closed due to flooding, according to PennDOT. Here's a list by county of current road closures:

Columbia

Route 339 both directions area closed between Route 93 in Nescopeck, Luzerne County and Smith Hollow Road in Mifflin Township, Columbia County, due to flooding and road damage.

Northumberland

Route 54 eastbound lane closed between Route 4004 (Avenue G) in Riverside Borough and Route 2005 (Logan Run Road) in Rush Township, due to flooding. Eastbound traffic will use the detour Avenue G, Logan Run Road, Route 2003 (Hill Road), Boyd Station Road.

Route 4001 (Sunbury Road) both directions closed between Route 4004 (Avenue G) and Route 4002 (Kipps Run Road) in Riverside Borough, due to flooding. A detour using local roads is in place.

Route 61(Hamilton Underpass) closed in the City of Sunbury, due to flooding. A detour using Route 40012 (Eleventh Avenue) in the City of Sunbury, Route 4012 (Snydertown Road) and Route 4009 (Black Mills Road) in Upper Augusta Township.

PennDOT cautions drivers to never drive through flooded roadways, as it takes just two feet of fast-moving water to float a car. Anyone who drives around barriers intended to close a road can face increased penalties if emergency responders are called to rescue motorists who disregard traffic control signs.

Updates will be posted as we receive them.

