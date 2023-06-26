The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Lycoming County updates

There will be traffic pattern changes this week on Route 220 as work continues on a bridge replacement project in Woodward Township. This project will replace both structures carrying Route 220 over the Fourth Street off ramp and will also rehabilitate both structures over Antlers Lane and the Lycoming Valley Railroad.

Starting this week, all traffic will be traveling on the southbound side of the highway. The moveable barrier system will be moved daily to ensure two lanes of travel northbound for the morning commute and two lanes of travel southbound for the afternoon commute. During these times, the opposing direction of traffic will be restricted to one lane.

Susquehanna Valley Construction Corporation is the prime contractor on this $18 million, multi-year bridge improvement project.

Route 220 Safety Improvement Project

Paving begins this week as part of the safety improvement project on Route 220 northbound and southbound in Woodward and Piatt townships. During this time, there will be daily traffic patterns for miscellaneous construction activities during off-peak hours.

Staring the week of June 26, paving begins on Youngs Road East Jug Handle and Quenshukeny bridge. Work also will continue on the northbound structure spanning Quenshukeny Run.

Intersection of Route 220 and Quenshukeny Road

A median barrier has been installed and Route 220 northbound lanes are shifted onto the new southbound structure spanning Quenshukeny Run. Two lanes in each direction will be maintained.

Route 220 northbound traffic will not be able to access Quenshukeny Road via the left turn lane.

Route 220 southbound traffic will not be able to access the eastern Front Street access via the left turn lane.

Traffic exiting Quenshukeny Road will be required to turn right onto Route 220 southbound. Traffic wishing to travel to Route 220 northbound will use the U-turn lanes at the former Woodward Township elementary school to enter Route 220 northbound.

Traffic exiting Front Street from Linden wishing to travel Route 220 southbound will be required to use Route 220 north to the Grandview Jug handle to access Route 220 south.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. is the primary contractor on this $41 million, multi-year safety improvement project.

Bradford County

A two-year roadway reconstruction project continues on Route 6 in Troy Township.

On Thursday, June 22, the westbound lane of Route 6 will be open to traffic after 6 p.m.

On Sunday, June 25, at 5 p.m. the eastbound lane of Route 6 will be closed between 0.8 miles east of the intersection with Route 14 and the intersection with Peters Road. Drivers can expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed. Work will be performed 24-hours a day starting Sunday, June 25, at 5 p.m. through Thursday, June 29.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc., is the primary contractor for this $6.5 million reconstruction project. Work on this project includes roadway reconstruction, new drainage, updated guide rail, bridge preservation, superelevation correction, and miscellaneous construction activities. Work on this project is expected to be completed in July of 2024. Construction will shut down during the winter months.

Pipe replacement project on Saco Road in Smithfield Township

A portion of Route 4001 (Saco Road) will be closed starting Monday in Smithfield Township for a pipe replacement project.

Saco Road will be closed to through traffic between the intersections with Andrus Hill Road (T-622) and Lumber Mill Road (T-700).

A detour using Route 4004 (Ulster Road), Route 220, Route 4014 (Milan Road) and Route 4011 (Rolling Hills Road) in Smithfield and Ulster townships will be in place while the work is being performed. Work will be performed during daylight hours. The detour will be daytime only.

The project is expected to be completed by September 30. Work includes removal of the exiting bridge, deposition, abutment and wing wall work, new box beams, a new concrete deck, parapet walls, stream bank work, and new guiderail.

Northumberland County

A portion of Route 3024 (Mahantango Creek Road) in Lower Mahanoy Township will close this week for a pipe replacement project.

On Wednesday, June 21, through Thursday, June 22, Mahantango Creek Road will be closed between Game Farm Road and Whitmer Road. Work will be performed between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

A detour using Game Farm Road and Route 225 will be in place while work is being performed.

Columbia County

A bridge preservation project continues this week on Route 42 (Rupert Drive) between Front Street in Catawissa Brough and Legion Road in Montour Township.

On Monday, June 26 through Sunday, July 2, the contractor will continue applying the epoxy overlay along the bridge carrying Rupert Drive over the Susquehanna River. Work will be performed during daylight hours.

Drivers can expect lane shifts and possible delays in travel and are urged to drive with caution in the area.

The Truesdell Corporation is the primary contractor on this $1,028,028 bridge preservation project. Work on this project includes removal and re-epoxy on the bridge carrying Route 42 over the North Branch Susquehanna River. Additional work includes milling, resurfacing, line panting, and miscellaneous construction. In 2024, the project will continue with preserving the bridge that carries Route 93 over the North Branch Susquehanna River between Berwick Borough, Columbia County and Nescopeck, Luzerne County. Work on this project is expected to be completed in July 2024.

Drivers should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites. Work, unless otherwise noted, will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting.

