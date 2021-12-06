Port Trevorton, Pa. -- Motorists in Snyder County are advised the primitive roadside rest area on Routes 11/15 at McKees Half Falls in Chapman Township will be closed for the season on Monday, Dec. 6.
The rest area will reopen in the spring of 2022.
Port Trevorton, Pa. -- Motorists in Snyder County are advised the primitive roadside rest area on Routes 11/15 at McKees Half Falls in Chapman Township will be closed for the season on Monday, Dec. 6.
The rest area will reopen in the spring of 2022.
This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.