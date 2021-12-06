McKees Half Falls rest area _ 2021

McKees Half Falls rest area along Route 11 in Snyder County 

 Photo courtesy of waymarking.com

Port Trevorton, Pa. -- Motorists in Snyder County are advised the primitive roadside rest area on Routes 11/15 at McKees Half Falls in Chapman Township will be closed for the season on Monday, Dec. 6.

The rest area will reopen in the spring of 2022.


This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.