Montoursville, Pa. – Motorists are advised that both lanes of Route 642 are closed between Route 1020 (Mexico Road) and Route 1020 (Creek Road) in Potts Grove, East Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County, due to a vehicle crash with downed utility wires.

A detour using Route 1020 (Mexico Road / Creek Road) is in place.

The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties at www.penndot.gov/District3.