Lock Haven, Pa. – PennDOT will begin a bridge replacement soon on Route 64 in Clinton County. The bridge spans Big Fishing Creek in the village of Lamar.

According to the press release, PennDOT work will begin March 28. Replacing the bridge will improve its rating from poor to good. The 44-foot bridge dates from 1922 and carries an average of almost 6,000 vehicles each day.  

Work will be done in a half-width configuration and an alternating traffic pattern will be enforced by temporary traffic signals. Work activity will include removal of the existing bridge, construction of a new single-span concrete box beam bridge, full-depth pavement reconstruction on both sides, approaches, paving, base drain, guide rail, and miscellaneous items. 

Nestlerode Construction Company of Lock Haven, PA is the contractor for this $1.8 million job. All work is weather and schedule dependent. PennDOT expects work on the bridge to be complete by mid-November.


