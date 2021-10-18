UPDATE as of 8 a.m. - Route 61 northbound is now open.

Sunbury, Pa. – Route 61 northbound is closed along the Veterans Memorial Bridge (at the on ramp from Route 147) in the City of Sunbury, Northumberland County, due to a vehicle crash.

PennDOT and authorities suggest drivers avoid the area if possible. The southbound lanes are open at this time.

Be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel and drive with caution.

Check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.