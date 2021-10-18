Crash_NCPA

UPDATE as of 8 a.m. - Route 61 northbound is now open. 

Sunbury, Pa. – Route 61 northbound is closed along the Veterans Memorial Bridge (at the on ramp from Route 147) in the City of Sunbury, Northumberland County, due to a vehicle crash.

PennDOT and authorities suggest drivers avoid the area if possible. The southbound lanes are open at this time.

Be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel and drive with caution.

Check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.


Support our journalism

Our content is free, but our journalists work hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly toward helping us cover the important news and events in our region. Thank you for saying that local news matters!

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.