RoadClosed_generic_twolane_2021.jpg

Update as of 10:20 a.m. - Route 6 in Bradford County is now open 

Route 6 in Bradford County is closed between Coolbaugh Road and Red Rock Road in Wysox due to a crash. 

A detour using Route 187 is in place.  The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. 

Motorists should be alert, expect delays in travel and drive with caution.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.