Update as of 10:20 a.m. - Route 6 in Bradford County is now open

Route 6 in Bradford County is closed between Coolbaugh Road and Red Rock Road in Wysox due to a crash.

A detour using Route 187 is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.

Motorists should be alert, expect delays in travel and drive with caution.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.