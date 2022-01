UPDATE as of 6:40 p.m. - Route 54 in Valley Township is now open.

PennDOT is advising motorists that Route 54 is closed between Route 3009 (Old Valley School Road)/Sheraton Roads and the entrance to Interstate 80 West in Valley Township, Montour County due to a multi-vehicle crash.

A detour using local roads is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours

Motorists should be alert and expect travel delays.