Mount Carmel Township, Pa. -- Route 54 (Locust Gap Highway) in Mount Carmel Township, Northumberland County, is now open after work began last week on a railroad crossing, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Shamokin Railroad replaced the railroad crossing, located two-tenths of a mile south of Route 2034 (Brennan’s Farm Road).

Route 54 had been closed between the intersection of Brennan’s Farm Road and Locust Gap Highway and the intersection of Route 54 with Route 901 in Mount Carmel Township. A detour using routes 901 and 61 was in place.