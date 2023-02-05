Lawrenceville, Pa — The Park-N-Ride on Route 49 will be closed Monday in Lawrence Township, Tioga County, for a tree removal project, PennDOT says.
A contractor for the Army Corps of Engineers will be removing a tree adjacent to the Park-N-Ride on Route 49 near the intersection with Route 15. Work will be performed between the hours of 7 a.m. and 2 p.m., weather permitting. In the event of inclement weather, work will be performed on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
