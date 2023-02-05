penndot logo new size.jpg

Lawrenceville, Pa — The Park-N-Ride on Route 49 will be closed Monday in Lawrence Township, Tioga County, for a tree removal project, PennDOT says. 

A contractor for the Army Corps of Engineers will be removing a tree adjacent to the Park-N-Ride on Route 49 near the intersection with Route 15.  Work will be performed between the hours of 7 a.m. and 2 p.m., weather permitting.  In the event of inclement weather, work will be performed on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

