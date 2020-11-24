PennDOT is advising that Route 42 in Lycoming and Sullivan counties is now open, as of 6:20 p.m. Route 42 was closed from the intersection with Route 220 in Davidson Township, Sullivan County, to the intersection with Route 118 and Lairdsville Road in Jordan Township, Lycoming County, due to a vehicle crash earlier this evening.

A detour was in place for northbound traffic from Route 118 to Hughesville Borough and Route 220 northbound. Southbound traffic was detoured through Route 220 southbound to Hughesville to 115 eastbound.