Motorists are advised that Route 42 is closed from the intersection with Route 220 in Davidson Township, Sullivan County to the intersection with Route 118 and Lairdsville Road in Jordan Township, Lycoming County for a vehicle crash.

The detour for northbound traffic is Route 118 to Hughesville Borough, Lycoming County and Route 220 northbound.

The detour for southbound traffic is Route 220 southbound to Hughesville, Lycoming County to 118 eastbound.

The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.