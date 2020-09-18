Montoursville, Pa. - Route 42 is closed between Beaver Lake Road and Route 220 near Beech Glen, Davidson Township, Sullivan County, due to downed trees and utilities.

A detour using Route 220 and Beaver Lake Road is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours, according to PennDOT.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

