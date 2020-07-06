On Monday, July 6, a retaining wall project on Route 414 will cause the roadway in Morris Township, Tioga County to be closed. The project is located at the intersection of Wilson Hill Road and continues north for .58 miles towards Morris.Work is expected to be completed by mid-July 2020.

The road re-opened briefly for the July 4 holiday weekend.

Utility relocation work is being done in preparation for the construction of six retaining walls. The retaining wall construction will begin in the spring of 2021 due to an area of embankment failures between Babb Creek and Route 414.

During the utility relocation, a detour will be in place using Wilson Hill Road, Route 4002 (Oregon Hill Road), English Run Road and Route 287 in Tioga and Lycoming Counties.

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution in the area.

The contractor is LTT Trucking, LCC. for this $4,900,000, 3-phase project. The project will have a planned detour route for each phase of the work and is expected to be completed in the fall of 2022