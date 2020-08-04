Forks Township, Pa. – An embankment repair project that began in May in Sullivan County is now complete. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) said as of Monday, August 3, Route 4016 in Forks Township between South Lick Creek Road and Route 4013 is now open.

The section of Route 4016 closed in both directions on May 5 for the embankment repair. A ten-mile detour was implemented between Route 4009 and Route 4016 in Elkland Township to Route 4011 and Route 4013 in Overton Township, Bradford County.

The repair was needed due to damage to the embankment and roadway on Route 4016 after a flooding event in 2018 in Sullivan County.

Wolyniec Construction, Inc., was the primary contractor for the $722,222, embankment repair project.