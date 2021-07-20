Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 3019 (Wallace Rd.) will be closed this week in West Burlington Township, Bradford County, for a pipe replacement project.

On Wed., July 21 through Fri., July 23, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will close Wallace Rd. between the intersections with Route 6 and Steam Hollow Rd., while they replace a deteriorating pipe.

A detour using Route 6, Route 4017 (Leona Rd.), and Route 4015 (Pisgah Rd.) in West Burlington and Troy Townships, Bradford County will be in place while the work is being performed.

Work is expected to be completed on Fri., July 23, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel.