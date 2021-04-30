11:40 AM Update: Route 287 is open in Pine Township, Lycoming County.

Montoursville, Pa. – Route 287 is closed in both directions between the Route 284 and Route 4002 (Oregon Hill Road) in Pine Township, Lycoming County, while crews recover a tractor trailer that crashed earlier.

The roadway is expected to be closed until 11 a.m.

The following detours are in place: