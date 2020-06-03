Montoursville, Pa. – PennDOT is advising motorists in Bradford County that a portion of Route 220 in Towanda Township will be closed for utility work.

On Thursday, June 4, the contractor, Rooney Line Construction, Inc., will close Route 220 in two separate locations to run cable lines across the roadway.

The locations include Route 220 at Route 3020 and Route 220 at Patterson Boulevard. The roadway will be closed in both directions for approximately 15 minutes. Traffic will be controlled by flagging conditions.

Work is expected to be completed on June 4, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel.