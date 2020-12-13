Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 220 in Towanda Township, Bradford County, will be closed for utility work.

On Tuesday, December 15, the contractor, Rooney Line Construction, Inc., will close Route 220 at the intersection of Patterson Boulevard to run cable lines across the roadway. The roadway will be closed in both directions for approximately 15 minutes. Traffic will be controlled by flagging conditions.

Work is expected to be completed on December 15, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel.