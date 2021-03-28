Motorists are advised that construction will continue on the Route 199 reconstruction project in Sayre and Athens, Bradford County.

On Monday, March 29 through Friday, April 2, the contractor, Kriger Construction, will be installing new inlets and drainage upgrades between Plummer Street and Lincoln Street in Sayre and between Spruce Street and Harrison Street in Athens. In addition, there will be some utility relocations being performed at various locations throughout the project. Motorists should expect delays, traffic will be controlled using single lane closures with flaggers.

The Route 199 project is a four-year project that began in September of 2020 and is expected to be completed in 2024. Kriger Construction, Incorporated, is the prime contractor on this $16.4 million project.

This reconstruction project includes new curbing, ADA accommodations at intersections, where appropriate, improved drainage, signal upgrades at three intersections, some utility upgrades, new paving and line painting. The work will take place from the New York state line in Sayre to just north of the Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks (near the Agway) in Athens. For more information on the project visit Bradford County SR 199-010 on the www.penndot.gov/District3 website.