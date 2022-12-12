A four-year reconstruction project continues this week on Route 199 in Sayre and Athens, Bradford County. The 2.6-mile project is located .44 miles north of the intersection with Route 1056 (Front Street) in Athens Borough to the intersection with Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway) at the New York state line. The project begins at the New York state line and works south.

On Monday, the contractor will continue preparation to complete the final wearing course on all driveways adjacent to Route 199 between Vanderbilt and Lincoln streets and between Woodworth and Mohawk streets. Drainage work is also scheduled to be completed between Cherry and Vanderbilt streets.

Drivers can expect alternating lane restrictions with flagging where work is being performed.

