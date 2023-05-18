Route 154 is now open to traffic in Forks Township, Sullivan County, according to PennDOT.

The roadway was closed on Monday, September 19, on Route 154 between the intersection with Route 3009 (Worlds End Road) and the Worlds State Park Entrance, while the contractor, Clearwater Construction, Inc., repaired an embankment.

Cost for this embankment repair project is $2.7 million. Work included construction of a retaining wall, miscellaneous roadway construction, new guide rail, and line painting.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.