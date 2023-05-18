penndot road updates 2020.jpg

Route 154 is now open to traffic in Forks Township, Sullivan County, according to PennDOT.

The roadway was closed on Monday, September 19, on Route 154 between the intersection with Route 3009 (Worlds End Road) and the Worlds State Park Entrance, while the contractor, Clearwater Construction, Inc., repaired an embankment.

Cost for this embankment repair project is $2.7 million. Work included construction of a retaining wall, miscellaneous roadway construction, new guide rail, and line painting.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.