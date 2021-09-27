Crash generic _2021

Update as of 2:15 p.m. - Route 15 in both directions is now open. 

Motorists are advised that Route 15 is closed in both directions between Route 1005 (Hospital Drive) and Route 1008 (William Penn Drive) in Lewisburg, Kelly Township in Union County, due to a vehicle crash.

A detour using Hospital Drive, Route 1007 (JPM Road), and William Penn Drive is in place.  The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. 

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.


