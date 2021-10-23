Montoursville, Pa. – Motorists are advised that Route 15 is closed in both directions between Route 44 in Gregg Township, Union County and Route 54 in Clinton Township, Lycoming County, due to a vehicle crash.

A detour using Route 405, Route 54 and Route 15 is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.

Motorists should be alert, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.