Work is progressing on the Northern Section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project in Northumberland, Union and Snyder counties as follows:

On Thursday, July 9, between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., both lanes of Route 147 will be closed between T562 (Lahrs Road) and Route 1024 (Ridge Road), in Point Township, Northumberland County. The contractor, Trumbull Corporation, will be placing concrete on the span of the CSVT bridge over Route 147. A detour using Route 11 and Ridge Road will be in place.

Trumbull Corporation is the primary contractor for the $156 million CSVT River Bridge.