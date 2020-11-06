UPDATE: As of 7:30 p.m. both lanes of Route 11 are open, according to PennDOT. Motorists can expect residual delays as the backlog is cleared.

Shamokin Dam, Pa. -- Traffic is impacted on Routes 11/15 South in Shamokin Dam, Snyder County, due to a crash.

The crash occurred shortly after 3 p.m. and involved a motorcycle. Central Susquehanna Regional 911 said it is possibly a fatal accident, according to WKOK Radio.

PennDOT said traffic is impacted in both directions near the intersection with Route 1019 (Eleventh Avenue), including traffic on the Route 61 Veterans Memorial Bridge. As of 4:30 p.m., both lanes of Route 11 southbound were closed. Southbound and northbound traffic are each down to one lane on the northbound side of Route 11. There are long delays.

PennDOT is advising motorists to seek alternate routes and avoid the area if possible.

NorthcentralPa.com will continue to update as we gather details.