PennDOT is advising motorists that lane restrictions are in place on Route 11 in both directions between Eleventh Avenue and Tenth Avenue in Shamokin Dam, due to a vehicle crash.

Tower 54- Americus Hose Company reported on their Facebook page that the accident involved one vehicle into a building and a second vehicle on the roof of the building. The accident is reported to be at the Golden Chopsticks restaurant on Routes 11-15.

Additional details will be released as they become available.