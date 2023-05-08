Northumberland, Pa. — PennDOT says Route 11 (Water Street) is closed between Route 405 (Duke Street) and King Street in Northumberland Borough in Northumberland County, due to a pedestrian accident.

A detour using local roads is in place.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

