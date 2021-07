Motorists are advised that northbound and southbound lanes of Route 11/15 are closed between Winding Road and Peffer Valley Road in Chapman Township, Snyder County, due to a vehicle crash.

A detour using Old Route 15 is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for approximately an hour.

Motorists should expect major delays in travel and are urged to slow down, drive with caution, and be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.