The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Route 220 Safety Improvement Project continues

Motorists who travel Route 220 are advised that lane restrictions will be implemented this week in Woodward and Piatt Townships, Lycoming County.

Work will be conducted during off-peak hours to minimize traffic impacts. Work will include paving, sewer relocation and overhead utility relocation. Miscellaneous construction activities will continue through the next week. Shoulder widening will be taking place, the contractor will be rebuilding shoulder work through driveways and side roads. The contractor will be minimizing impacts to sideroads and driveways. Motorist should use caution

Motorists can expect alternating lane closures during off-peak hours.

This safety improvement project will address conflicting traffic movements and provide more efficient and safer places for U-turns. The project also upgrades roadway and structures throughout the project. The Project is expected to be completed in Fall of 2022.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. is the prime contractor on this $41 million, 3-year safety improvement project.

French Asylum Road closure in Asylum Township, Bradford County

Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 2014 (French Asylum Road) in Asylum Township, Bradford County, will be closed during daylight hours beginning this week.

On Monday, August 24 through August 28, a PennDOT maintenance crew will close portions of French Asylum Road at the intersection with Kerrick Road, while they replace deteriorating pipes.

A detour using local roads will be in place while the work is being performed. The detour will be during daytime hours only.

Work is expected to be completed on Friday, August 28, weather permitting.

Water line project continues in Mifflinburg, Union County

Motorists who travel Route 45 (Chestnut Street) are advised of lane closures in Mifflinburg, Union County, for a waterline project.

On Sunday, August 23, between the hours of 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., the contractor will begin laying the base coat on Chestnut Street. On Monday, August 24, during daylight hours, the contractor will begin to mill the roadway in preparation for the final paving coat. On Monday, August 24, between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the final wearing coat will be paved.

Motorists should expect single lane conditions with flagging.

Lane closures continue on I-80 WB in Union County

Motorists who travel Interstate 80 westbound are advised short-term alternating single lane closures will continue next week in White Deer Townships, Union County.

The contractor, Suit-Kote, Corporation, will be begin microsurfacing the roadway starting at mile marker 207 and continuing west until the Clinton County line. Motorists should expect short-term alternating single lane closures while the work is being performed.

Work will take approximately two weeks to complete, weather permitting. Work will be performed on Monday between the hours of 1 and 6 p.m.

Tuesdays through Thursdays between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Fridays between the hours of 6 a.m. and noon.

No work will be performed in the eastbound lanes this week.

I-80 WB On-Ramp closed in Valley Township, Montour County

Motorists are advised that the Interstate 80 westbound on ramp (Exit 224 Danville) from Route 54 is closed for maintenance work.

Traffic seeking to enter Interstate 80 westbound from Route 54 in Valley Township just outside of Danville should use the established detour: Route 54 west to Route 254 west and enter Interstate 80 westbound at the Limestoneville (Exit 215) in Northumberland County.

The on-ramp is expected to be closed for several weeks.

Roadwork on Route 104 in Snyder County

A PennDOT contractor will be begin milling and microsurfacing on Route 104 this week in Middleburg Borough, Snyder County.

On Sunday, August 23, between the hours of 7 p.m. and 5 a.m., the contractor, New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, will begin milling and paving SR 104 beginning just north of the New Berlin Highway and ending where Route 104 south splits off of Route 522. The contractor will also be working at the intersection of Routes 104 and 522.

On Monday, August 24 through Wednesday, August 26, between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m., the Route 104 and 522 intersection will be closed while the contractor makes repairs. A detour using Route 522 south, Route 104 south to Paxtonville Road to Paxton Street and Route 522 will be in place while the work is being performed.

Work is expected to be completed by Friday, September 11, weather permitting.

Lane Restrictions on I-80 WB in Columbia County

Motorists who travel on Interstate 80 westbound are advised lane restrictions will be implemented in Mifflin Township, Columbia County this week.

On Monday, August 24 through Thursday, August 27, between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., the contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker, will be performing guiderail upgrades, shoulder work and final line painting between mile markers 242 and 247, just east of the Mifflinville exit.

Motorists should expect short term alternating lane restrictions while the work is being performed.

Roadwork Next Week on Routes 42 and 487 in Columbia County

Motorists who travel on Routes 42 and 487 in Columbia County are advised lane restrictions will be implemented this week for a milling and paving project.

On Monday, August 24 through Thursday, August 27, between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., the contractor, H.R.I., Inc., will be milling and paving in the following locations:

Route 42 between Creek Road and Route 487 in Catawissa Borough

Route 487 between Route 42 (Mill Street) and Hilltop Drive in Catawissa Borough

Route 487 between Fort McClure Boulevard in the town of Bloomsburg and Route 2009 (Mainville Drive) in Catawissa Township.

Work this week will also include shoulder work, traffic signal work in Catawissa Borough and line painting.

Lane restrictions on Route 44 in Columbia County continue

A resurfacing project will continue on Route 44 in Hemlock Township, Columbia County, between Route 42 and the intersection of Route 44 and School House Road.

On Monday, August 24 through Thursday, August 27, between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., the contractor, Glen O. Hawbaker, will update guiderails and perform final line painting. Motorists can expect short term single lane conditions with flagging.

Work this week includes areas of shoulder work, drainage adjustments and line painting.

Work is expected to be completed by August 27, weather permitting.

Work on Route 339 in Mifflin Township, Columbia County continues

The paving project on Route 339 in Mifflin Township, Columbia County, is scheduled to continue this week.

On Monday, August 24, the contractor, Glen O. Hawbaker, will be updating delineation and performing cleanup work from a recently completed paving project in northbound and southbound lanes. Motorists may experience short term lane closures under flagging conditions between Interstate 80 and Route 2017 (Smith Hollow Road). Work will be performed during daylight hours.

This work is part of a 3.2-mile widening and resurfacing project from West Street to Smith Hollow Road in Mifflin Township. The project includes new paved shoulders.

Delays should be expected. Motorists are reminded to use caution and slow down while driving through the work zone.

Glenn O. Hawbaker is the prime contractor on this $5.3 million project

Route 11 resurfacing project continues in Columbia County

Motorists are advised that a resurfacing project on Route 11 will continue this week in South Centre Township, Columbia County.

Monday, August 24 through Thursday, August 28, the contractor, HRI, Incorporated, will install ADA curbs ramps at the intersections of Keefers Lane and Lows Street during daytime hours. Motorists may experience shoulder closures or may encounter flaggers during this work.

Work will continue on Route 11 between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each direction. Motorists should expect lane changes while work is being performed.

No work will occur after 6 a.m. on Friday.

Work on this project includes milling and paving of the roadway, work on Interstate 80 ramps, base repairs, ADA curb ramps, guiderail upgrades, and line painting.

The project is expected to be completed by late November of 2020, weather permitting. HRI, Incorporated is the primary contractor on this $3.8 million project.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites.