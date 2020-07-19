The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Route 2014 (Third Street) resurfacing project in Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County

The resurfacing project Route 2014 (Third Street), between Country Club Drive and River Avenue, in the area also known as the Golden Strip, will continue this week in Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.

On Monday, July 20 through Friday, July 24, the contractor, HRI, Inc., will begin milling and paving along Third Street. Work will be performed between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Motorists should expect single lane conditions with flagging.

This is a $3 million project includes base and concrete repairs, paving (including ramps), ADA curb upgrades, drainage and guiderail upgrades. HRI, Inc. is the prime contractor on this project.

Route 220 Safety Improvement Project continues

Motorists who travel Route 220 are advised that lane restrictions will be implemented this week in Woodward and Piatt Townships, Lycoming County.

Work will be conducted during off-peak hours to minimize traffic impacts. Work will include paving, shoulder widening, sewer relocation and overhead utility relocation. Miscellaneous construction activities will continue through the next week.

Motorists can expect alternating lane closures during off-peak hours.

This safety improvement project will address conflicting traffic movements and provide more efficient and safer places for U-turns. The project also upgrades roadway and structures throughout the project.

The Project is expected to be completed in Fall of 2022. Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. is the prime contractor on this $41 million, 3-year safety improvement project.

Micro-surfacing project on Route 6 in Tioga County

A micro-surfacing project is set to begin next week in Sullivan Township, Tioga County. Work will take place on Route 6 (East Roosevelt Highway) starting at the intersection with Strange Road and will extend 5.3 miles east to the Bradford County line.

On Monday, July 20, the contractor, will begin work which will take place during daylight hours. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures controlled by flaggers.

Work will include micro-surfacing, rumble strip milling and line painting and is expected to be completed by early September, weather permitting.

Motorists may experience minor delays and are urged to drive with caution and be on the lookout for slow-moving or stopped vehicles.

Suit-Kote Corporation in the prime contractor on this $423,000 project.

Lane restrictions on Route 11 in Union Township, Union County

Motorists who travel Route 11 in Union County are advised a department force crew will be core drilling along the roadway on Monday, July 20 and possible Tuesday, July 21 in Union Township.

Work will be from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be lane restrictions in both directions under flagging. Delays are expected.

Lane closures continue on I-80 WB in Union County

Motorists who travel Interstate 80 westbound are advised of short-term alternating single lane closures will continue this week in White Deer Township, Union County.

On Monday, July 20, the contractor HRI, Incorporated, will continue repairing the center line joint and shoulders in the westbound lanes. Motorists can expect alternating single lane closures. Work will be completed Mondays through Thursdays during daylight hours.

Work will be performed westbound between mile markers 202 and 210 and is expected to be completed by Friday, July 24, weather permitting.

Lane restrictions on I-80 EB and WB in Columbia County

Motorists who travel on Interstate 80 are advised that lane restrictions will be implemented in both the eastbound and westbound lanes in Columbia County this week.

On Tuesday, July 21 and Wednesday, July 22, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will be performing maintenance activities along Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound between mile markers 228 and 247 in Columbia County. Motorists should expect short-term alternating single lane closures while work is being performed.

Lane restrictions on I-80 EB in Northumberland County

Motorists who travel on Interstate 80 eastbound are advised that lane restrictions will be implemented in Turbot Township, Northumberland County this week.

On Sunday, July 19 through Thursday, July 23, the contractor, Glen O. Hawbaker, will continue paving approaches and applying epoxy overlays on the bridge at mile marker 215 over Route 254 and the bridge at mile marker 213 over Muddy Run Road, weather permitting. Work will be performed 24-hours a day.

Motorists can expect the left (passing) lane to be restricted while work is being performed.

Pipe replacement projects on Route 522 in Snyder County

Monday, July 20, through Friday, July 24, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew in Snyder County will begin replacing deteriorated pipes along Route 522 in Franklin Township between Route 3009 (Paxton Street) and Middleburg Borough. Work will be performed between the 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Traffic will be controlled by alternating single lane closures with flagging. Motorists should expect delays in travel and avoid the area if possible.

Motorists should slow down, watch for lane changes, expect delays, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Bridge replacement project on Route 2010 in Snyder County

A bridge replacement project will begin next week on Route 2010 (Neitz Valley Road), approximately 1 mile south of Freeburg, in Washington Township, Snyder County.

On Wednesday, July 22, Neitz Valley Road will be closed between Route 2003 (Ebenezer Church Road) and Route 2007 (Produce Road), while a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) department force crew begins work on the bridge replacement.

The work will include removal of the old bridge and replacement with a precast concrete Box Culvert, new approach paving, roadside grading, and guiderail improvements.

A detour using Ebenezer Church Road, Route 2008 (Lenig Road), and Produce Road will be in place.

Work is expected to be completed by mid-September of 2020, weather permitting.

Lane closures on Route 35 and Eleventh Avenue in Snyder County

Motorists that travel Routes 35 and Route 1019 (Eleventh Avenue) in Snyder County, are advised a microsurfacing project will continue this week.

Beginning Monday, July 20, between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. the contractor will be microsurfacing Route 35 between Route 104 in Perry Township through Washington Borough to Front Street in Freeburg Borough.

Crews will also be working on Eleventh Avenue in Monroe Township and Shamokin Dam Borough next week.

Motorists should expect short-term single lane closures with flagging.

Utility work on Route 54 in Valley Township, Montour County

Motorists are advised of a gas line project that is set to begin next week along Route 54 in Valley Township, Montour County.

On Monday, July 20, UGI will be replacing a gas main along the eastbound lane of Route 54 between Valley West Road and Old Valley School Road and will include a portion of the exit ramp of Interstate 80 eastbound. Work will be performed between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Motorists can expect short-term single lane restrictions with flagging while work is being performed.

Work is expected to be completed by the end of August of 2020, weather permitting.

Northumberland Reconstruction Project update

Construction continues next week on the Northumberland Reconstruction Project on Routes 147 and 11 (Duke, Front, Water and King Streets) in Northumberland Borough, Northumberland County.

The contractor, New Enterprise Stone and Lime, Co. is working on various miscellaneous items to finish up the project to include: general cleanup of any construction debris, placing topsoil, grass seed, final line painting (the final line painting will continue again next week at night) cleaning inlets, flushing pipes, sidewalk repairs and post construction housing inspections.

This work will go on for the next few weeks and the contract completion date is August 10, 2020

Work on Route 339 in Mifflin Township, Columbia County resumes

The resurfacing project on Route 339 in Mifflin Township, Columbia County, is scheduled to resume next week.

On Wednesday, July 22, the contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker, will be paving both the northbound and southbound lanes. Motorists may experience short term lane closures under flagging conditions between Interstate 80 and Route 2017 (Smith Hollow Road). Work will be performed during daylight hours.

This work is part of a 3.2-mile widening and resurfacing project from West Street to Smith Hollow Road in Mifflin Township. The project includes new paved shoulders.

Motorists are reminded to slow down, expect delays in travel, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Work is expected to be completed August 5, weather permitting. Glenn O. Hawbaker is the prime contractor on this $5.3 million project.

Work continues on Route 44 in Columbia County

A resurfacing project continues on Route 44 in Hemlock Township, Columbia County, between Route 42 and the intersection of Route 44 and School House Road.

On Sunday, July 19 through Thursday, July 23, the contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker, will continue work on the project which is expected to take several weeks. The work will be performed between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. Motorists can expect short term single lane conditions with flagging.

Work includes patching of deteriorating concrete in preparation for an asphalt paving overlay that will be completed in the upcoming weeks.

Work is expected to be completed by mid-August, weather permitting.

