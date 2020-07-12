The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Route 220 Safety Improvement Project continues

Motorists who travel Route 220 are advised that lane restrictions will be implemented this week in Woodward and Piatt Townships, Lycoming County.

Work will be conducted during off-peak hours to minimize traffic impacts. Work will include paving, shoulder widening, sewer relocation and overhead utility relocation. Miscellaneous construction activities will continue through the next week.

Motorists can expect alternating lane closures during off-peak hours.

This safety improvement project will address conflicting traffic movements and provide more efficient and safer places for U-turns. The project also upgrades roadway and structures throughout the project. The Project is expected to be completed in Fall of 2022. Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. is the prime contractor on this $41 million, 3-year safety improvement project.

Seal coating in Lycoming County

PennDOT will be performing seal coating this week on roadways in the following townships in Lycoming County: Loyalsock, Jordan, Muncy Creek, Muncy, and Wolf.

PennDOT maintenance crews will be working at the following locations between the hours of 6 a.m. and 4 p.m.

On Tuesday, July 14

Route 2014 (Susquehanna Drive) in Muncy Creek Township.

Route 2031 (Fairview Drive) in Loyalsock Township.

On Wednesday, July 15 and Thursday, July 16

Route 118 from Route 42 to Route 239, in Jordan Township.

On Friday, July 17

Route 2040 (Elm Drive) in Wolf Township and continuing on Route 2040 (Ellis Artley Road) in Muncy Township.

Motorists should expect single lane closures with flagging.

Lane restrictions on Interstate 180 in Lycoming County

Motorists who travel Interstate 180 both eastbound and westbound lanes are advised of lane restrictions this week between the Lycoming Mall exit and Third Street exit in Muncy and Fairfield Townships, Lycoming County.

Starting on Monday, July 13 through Thursday July 16, a PennDOT maintenance crew will be collecting pavement samples along Interstate 180. Work will be performed between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Motorists can expect the right (driving) lane to be closed.

Guiderail project begins on I-180 WB and EB

Motorists who travel on Interstate 180 westbound and eastbound are advised of a long-term guiderail project that will begin this week in Northumberland and Lycoming Counties.

The contractor, Green Acres Contracting Co., Inc., will install guiderail upgrades along Interstate 180 westbound and eastbound beginning at the Interstate 80 / 180 interchange in Northumberland County and continue west toward Williamsport, Lycoming County.

The work will begin on Monday, July 13, during daylight hours until the contractor reaches the Muncy exit. Work will then be completed during the evening hours beginning at 6 p.m. starting at the Muncy exit (exit 10). Motorists should expect alternating lane closures while the work is being performed.

This work is part of an $8.8 million guiderail upgrade project at multiple locations in north central Pennsylvania and is expected to take several weeks to complete.

Lane restrictions continue on I-80 EB and WB in Montour County

Motorists who travel on Interstate 80 are advised lane restrictions will continue in both the eastbound and westbound lanes in Liberty Township, Montour County this week.

Work will begin on Sunday, July 12 and is expected to be completed on Thursday, July 16 weather permitting. All work will be performed between the hours of 7 p.m. and 10 a.m. each day and will take place between mile markers 217 and 223, both eastbound and westbound.

Short term lane restrictions will occur while the contractor, HRI, Inc., will be sealing joints, line painting and adding rumble strips. This is part of a 6-mile roadway restoration project.

Maintenance also will be done on Tuesday, July 14 and Thursday, July 16, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. between mile markers 216 and 228 in Montour County. Motorists should expect short-term alternating single lane closures while work is being performed.

Lane closures on I-80 EB/WB in Union County

Motorists who travel Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound are advised of short-term alternating single lane closures in West Buffalo and White Deer Townships, Union County.

On Monday, July 13, the contractor HRI, Incorporated, will continue repairing the center line joint and shoulders in the eastbound and westbound lanes. Motorists can expect alternating single lane closures. Work will be completed Mondays through Thursdays during daylight hours.

Work will be performed at the following locations:

Eastbound between mile markers 204 and 210.

Westbound between mile markers between the Mile Run exit and the Clinton County line.

Work is expected to be completed by Friday, July 24, weather permitting.

Pike replacement to close Weikert Road in Hartley Township, Union County

A pipe replacement project will close a portion of Route 3002 (Weikert Road) in Hartley Township, Union County, this week.

From Monday, July 13 through Friday, July 17, Weikert Road will be closed between Route 3004 (Trails End Road) and Route 235, while a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew replaces a pipe along Weikert Road near Trails End Road.

A detour using Trails End Road and Route 235 will be in place.

Drainage improvement project begins in Pike and Stevens townships, Bradford County

A drainage improvement project is set to begin this week on Route 467 in Pike and Stevens Townships, Bradford County.

On Monday, July 13, the contractor, Plum Contracting, Inc., will begin installation of a pipe underdrain from approximately 300 feet south of the intersection with Route 1010 (CC Allis Road) in Pike Township and will continue to the intersection with Route 706 in Stevens Township.

Motorists should expect alternating single lane restrictions with flagging. Work will be completed during daylight hours.

Work on the 2.17-mile project is expected to be completed by mid-August of 2020, weather permitting.

Lane Restrictions on I-80 EB in Northumberland County

Motorists who travel on Interstate 80 eastbound are advised lane restrictions will be implemented in the eastbound lane in Turbot Township, Northumberland County next week.

Work will begin on Sunday, July 12 through Thursday, July 16, the contractor Glen O. Hawbaker, will begin paving approaches and applying epoxy overlays on the bridges at mile marker 215 over Route 254 and mile marker 213 over Muddy Run Road, weather permitting. All work will be performed between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Motorists can expect the right (driving) lane to be restricted while work is being performed.

Lane closures on Route 54 NB in Mount Carmel Township, Northumberland County

Motorists who travel Route 54 northbound in Mount Carmel Township, Northumberland County, are advised of a lane closure between Merion Heights Road and Natalie beginning this week.

On Monday, July 13, the contractor, Fairchild Brothers, Inc., will install a waterline on Route 54 from Marion Heights Road to Natalie. Work will be performed between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Northbound traffic can expect the right (driving) lane to be closed.

Work on this phase of the project is expected to be completed by end of August, weather permitting.

Also on Route 54 in Mount Carmel, a detour has been lifted on Route 54 between Route 901 (Mount Carmel Highway) Locust Summit to Route 4027 (Lavelle Road) in Locust Dale; however, motorists should expect lane closures beginning this week as work continues.

On Wednesday, June 15, the contractor New Enterprise Stone and Lime will continue work on Route 54 at the intersection with Route 901 in Locust Summit. Work will be completed between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. Motorists should expect single lane conditions with flagging.

Work is expected to be completed by the end of July 2020, weather permitting.

On Wednesday, work will begin to replace a railroad crossing in Route 54. Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 54 (Locust Gap Highway) in Mount Carmel Township, Northumberland County, will be closed.

Shamokin Railroad plans to replace the railroad crossing, located two-tenths of a mile south of Route 2034 (Brennan’s Farm Road). The contractor, K.W. Reese, will replace the crossing and repave the approach roadways.

Motorists can expect Route 54 to be closed between the intersection of Brennan’s Farm Road and Locust Gap Highway and the intersection of Route 54 with Route 901 in Mount Carmel Township.

Work will begin on Wednesday, July 15. A detour using Routes 901 and 61 will be in place. Work is expected to be completed by July 22, weather permitting.

Northumberland Reconstruction Project update

Construction continues this week on the Northumberland Reconstruction Project on Routes 147 and 11 (Duke, Front, Water and King Streets) in Northumberland Borough, Northumberland County.

Beginning Monday, July 13 through Thursday, July 16, the contractor, New Enterprise Stone and Lime, Co., will be flushing pipes and cleaning inlets along Duke, Front, Water and King Streets. Work will be completed during daylight hours. Motorists should expect disruptions to traffic where work is being performed.

The project is scheduled to be completed by August of 2020. New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., Inc., is the primary contractor for the $14 million roadway construction project.

Lane closures on Routes 35 and 104 in Snyder County

Motorists that travel Route 104 in Perry Township and Route 35 in Washington Township and Freeburg Borough, Snyder County, are advised a microsurfacing project will begin this week.

On Monday, July 13, between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. the contractor will be microsurfacing on Route 104 between Route 3004 (Troup Valley Road) and Route 3006 (Heister Valley Road) in Perry Township. They will also microsurface Route 35 between Route 104 and Front Street in Washington Township and Freeburg Borough.

Motorists should expect short-term single lane closures with flagging. Work is expected to be completed on July 17, weather permitting.

Work continues on Route 44 in Columbia County

A resurfacing project continues on Route 44 in Hemlock Township, Columbia County, between Route 42 and the intersection of Route 44 and School House Road.

On Sunday, July 12 through Thursday, July 16, the contractor, Glen O. Hawbaker, will continue work on the project which is expected to take several weeks. The work will be performed between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. Motorists can expect short term single lane conditions with flagging.

Work includes patching of deteriorating concrete in preparation for an asphalt paving overlay that will be completed in the upcoming weeks.

Work is expected to be completed by mid-August, weather permitting.

Motorists are urged to slow down, be alert, and expect delays in travel, and drive with caution through the construction zone.

*************************************************************************************************************

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites.