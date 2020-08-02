The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Change this week on the Intersection Improvement Project at Routes 220/405 in Lycoming County

Motorists who travel the intersection of Routes 220 and 405 in Hughesville Borough and Wolfe Township, Lycoming County, are advised on Sunday, August 2, the contractor, will change the traffic pattern and will be working through the night.

For this phase, traffic will be limited to a single lane until Friday August 7. Flaggers will control traffic 24 hours a day, until paving operations are complete. The truck detour will remain in place limiting vehicle length to 30’. The detour will use SR 405 and SR 180. Race St. will also remain closed.

All work is expected to be completed by Fall 2020.

Route 220 Safety Improvement Project continues

Motorists who travel Route 220 are advised that lane restrictions will be implemented this week in Woodward and Piatt Townships, Lycoming County.

Work will be conducted during off-peak hours to minimize traffic impacts. Work will include paving, sewer relocation and overhead utility relocation. Miscellaneous construction activities will continue through the next week. Shoulder widening will be taking place, the contractor will be rebuilding shoulder work through driveways and side roads. The contractor will be minimizing impacts to sideroads and driveways. Motorist should use caution

Motorists can expect alternating lane closures during off-peak hours.

This safety improvement project will address conflicting traffic movements and provide more efficient and safer places for U-turns. The project also upgrades roadway and structures throughout the project. The Project is expected to be completed in Fall of 2022.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. is the prime contractor on this $41 million, 3-year safety improvement project.

Bridge rehabilitation project begins on Field Station Road, Lewis Township, Lycoming County

A bridge rehabilitation and preservation project will begin Monday, August 3 on Route 1004 (Field Station Road), Lewis Township, Lycoming County. The bridge spans over Lycoming Creek and will be closed for seven days for crews to perform maintenance.

The contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc., will complete the rehabilitation and preservation project. This is part of a $1 million project which includes preservation to multiple bridges in the county.

A detour using Route 14, Route 1006 (Slacks Run Road) in Lewis and Cascade Townships and Route 1001 (Flannigan Road / Rose Valley Road) in Cascade and Gamble Townships will be in place.

Work is expected to be completed on Sunday, August 9, weather permitting. Motorists should slow down and expect travel delays.

Bridge replacement project update in Delmar Township, Tioga County

Motorists are advised that from Sunday, August 9 to Tuesday, August 18, Route 6 in Delmar Township, Tioga County will be closed between T-483 (Himboldt Road) and T-485 (Wolf Run Road) due to the ongoing bridge replacement project. The bridge, which spans a tributary to Marsh Creek is located one mile north of Wellsboro and one mile south of the intersection of Route 287 and Route 6.

The following detours will be in place.

Car detour routes include:

Route 287 car detour will use Route 4035 (Catlin Hollow Road) and Route 4002 (Charleston Road).

Route 6 car detour will use Route 362 / 660 and Route 287.

Truck detour routes include:

Route 287 and Route 6 will use Route 362 / 660 and Route 287.

Glenn O. Hawbaker is the primary contractor for this $655,556 bridge replacement project.

Work is expected to be completed on the bridge project by Saturday, August 22, 2020, weather permitting.

Pipe replacement project on Old State Road in Columbia Township, Bradford County

Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 3038 (Old State Road) in Columbia Township, Bradford County, will be closed during daylight hours beginning this week.

On Monday, August 3, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will close Old State Road between the intersections with Painter Lick Lane and Van Horn Hollow Road, while they replace a deteriorating pipe.

A detour using Route 6 in Columbia Township, Bradford County and Route 2033 Sullivan Township, Tioga County will be in place while the work is being performed. The detour will be daytime only.

Work is expected to be completed on Tuesday, August 4, weather permitting.

Pipe replacement project on Old Royd Road in Columbia Township, Bradford County

Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 4037 (Old Royd Road) in Columbia Township, Bradford County, will be closed during daylight hours beginning this week.

On Wednesday, August 5, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will close Old Royd Road between the intersections with Pine Hollow Road and Sopertown Road, while they replace a deteriorating pipe.

A detour using Routes 4016 and 4033 in Columbia Township Bradford County and Route 1012 in Rutland Township, Tioga County will be in place while the work is being performed. The detour will be daytime only.

Work is expected to be completed on Friday, August 7, weather permitting.

Lane closures continue on I-80 EB/WB in Union County

Motorists who travel Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound are advised of short-term alternating single lane closures will continue this week in White Deer Township, Union County.

On Tuesday, August 4, the contractor, HRI, Incorporated, will begin work on the bridge over White Deer Creek in White Deer Township. Work will include cleaning the deck and placement of an epoxy overlay. On Wednesday, August 5, the contractor will begin removing pain lines in the eastbound lanes beginning at the Mile Run exit (Exit 199). Work will be performed between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Motorists should expect alternating short-term single lane closures while work is being performed.

Work is expected to be completed by Friday, August 7, weather permitting.

Traffic signal improvement project at Route 54 and 487 in Ralpho Township, Northumberland County

PennDOT announces an upcoming traffic signal project at the intersection of Routes 54 and 487 in Ralpho Township, Northumberland County. Preparation to install the new traffic signal equipment at the intersection in the Elysburg area in Ralpho Township will begin in a few weeks.

This traffic signal project is sponsored by Ralpho Township. In addition to the updated equipment, the intersection will be reconfigured with left-turn lanes at all approaches, which will help move traffic more efficiently through the intersection. New pedestrian accommodations and lighting will also be installed during the project.

Herr Signal and Lighting Company, Incorporated from Brookville, Pennsylvania is the prime contractor on this project.

Motorists can expect short-term lane closures with flagging while the work is being performed.

Northumberland Reconstruction Project update

Construction continues this week on the Northumberland Reconstruction Project on Routes 147 and 11 (Duke, Front, Water and King Streets) in Northumberland Borough, Northumberland County.

On Monday, August 3 and Tuesday, August 4, final line painting will be completed on the side streets. Work will be completed during daylight hours.

On Monday, August 3 and Tuesday, August 4, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. the contractor will perform concrete repairs on Duke and Water Streets. Thursday, August 6 and Friday, August 7, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. final line painting will be completed on Duke, Water, King and Front Streets.

Additional project cleanup work will continue throughout the week. The contract completion date is August 10, 2020.

Lane closures this week on Routes 35, 104 and Eleventh Avenue in Snyder County

Motorists that travel Routes 35 and Route 1019 (Eleventh Avenue) in Snyder County, are advised a microsurfacing project will continue this week.

On Monday, August 3, the contractor will install rumble strips between Mount Pleasant Mills and Freeburg. On Thursday, August 6 and Friday, August 7, final line painting will be performed on Route 35 and Route 104 between Troup Valley Road and Heister Valley Road and State Route 1019 (Eleventh Avenue). All work will be completed between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Motorists should expect short-term single lane closures with flagging.

Lane restrictions on Route 44 in Columbia County continue

A resurfacing project will continue on Route 44 in Hemlock Township, Columbia County, between Route 42 and the intersection of Route 44 and School House Road.

On Monday, August 3 through Thursday, August 6, the contractor, Glen O. Hawbaker, will continue to work on the project which is expected to take several weeks. The work will be performed between the hours of 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Motorists can expect short term single lane conditions with flagging.

Work includes patching of deteriorating concrete in preparation for an asphalt paving overlay that will be completed in the upcoming weeks.

Work is expected to be completed by mid-August, weather permitting.

Work on Route 339 in Mifflin Township, Columbia County continues

The paving project on Route 339 in Mifflin Township, Columbia County, is scheduled to continue this week.

On Monday, August 3, the contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker, will be paving and placing shoulder material in northbound and southbound lane. Motorists may experience short term lane closures under flagging conditions between Interstate 80 and Route 2017 (Smith Hollow Road). Work will be performed during daylight hours.

This work is part of a 3.2-mile widening and resurfacing project from West Street to Smith Hollow Road in Mifflin Township. The project includes new paved shoulders.

Delays should be expected. Motorists are reminded to use caution and slow down while driving through the work zone.

Work is expected to be completed August 5, weather permitting.

Glenn O. Hawbaker is the prime contractor on this $5.3 million project.

Route 11 resurfacing project continues in Columbia County

Motorists are advised that a resurfacing project on Route 11 will continue this week in Scott Township and Briar Creek Borough, Columbia County.

On Monday, August 3, the contractor HRI, Incorporated, will continue paving on Route 11 as part of a 6.8-mile resurfacing project on the roadway from 400-feet east of the intersection with Edgar Avenue in Scott Township to 150-feet west of the intersection with Commerce Avenue in Briar Creek Borough. On Tuesday, August 4, final paving for Route 8006 (Interstate 80 ramps V and W) will begin.

Traffic will be controlled by single lane restrictions with flagging. Motorists traveling on Interstate 80 eastbound should expect the right (driving) lane to be closed from mile marker 241B (Berwick exit) to mile marker 242 (Mifflinville exit) while work is being performed.

Work on the roadway will be performed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Work on this project includes milling and paving of the roadway, work on Interstate 80 ramps, base repairs, ADA curb ramps, guiderail upgrades, and line painting.

The project is expected to be completed by late November of 2020, weather permitting. HRI, Incorporated is the primary contractor on this $3.8 million project.

