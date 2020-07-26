The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

District-wide raised pavement marking replacement project begins this week

A district-wide raised pavement markings (RPMs) project in Columbia, Union, Northumberland, Montour and Tioga Counties, is set to begin this week.

Beginning Monday, July 27, a PennDOT contractor will install new RPMs on Interstate 80 and Routes 15, 54, 554 and 125.

This work will be performed using single-lane closures in each direction on two lane roadways and full lane closure of the passing (left) lanes on four lane roadways. Hourly restrictions have been included to minimize the impact on the daily traffic flow. Some of the work will be performed during night time hours, mainly Interstate 80.

Motorists are urged to drive with caution and be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.

The project is scheduled to be completed by October 23, 2020. Green Acres Contracting is the prime contractor on this $123,000 project.

Route 220 Safety Improvement Project continues

Motorists who travel Route 220 are advised that lane restrictions will be implemented this week in Woodward and Piatt Townships, Lycoming County.

Work will be conducted during off-peak hours to minimize traffic impacts. Work will include shoulder widening, sewer relocation and overhead utility relocation. Miscellaneous construction activities will continue through the next week.

Motorists can expect alternating lane closures during off-peak hours.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays, watch for changing traffic patterns, and drive with caution. Motorists should approach crossovers with caution in the work zone.

This safety improvement project will address conflicting traffic movements and provide more efficient and safer places for U-turns. The project also upgrades roadway and structures throughout the project.

The Project is expected to be completed in Fall of 2022. Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. is the prime contractor on this $41 million, 3-year safety improvement project.

Delays expected Monday at Route 150 bridge replacement site in Clinton County

PennDOT issued an update on a bridge replacement project along Route 150 in Beech Creek Township, Clinton County. The project will replace a bridge spanning Peters Hollow about two miles east of Beech Creek and another spanning a tributary of Bald Eagle Creek about one mile east of Beech Creek, which will allow PennDOT to remove them from Clinton County’s list of bridges in poor condition.

On Monday, July 27, the contractor intends to set the new precast reinforced concrete box culvert at the Bald Eagle Creek bridge. The temporary traffic signal at this location will be deactivated, and flaggers in the roadway will enforce an alternating traffic pattern that will see traffic take turns crossing the bridge via the open lane. Significant delays are expected while this work takes place, and motorists are encouraged to take alternate routes. The traffic pattern at the Peters Hollow bridge will be unchanged.

The bridges were built in 1934. The Peters Hollow bridge is 17-feet long and the Bald Eagle Creek bridge is 18-feet long. They each carry an average of more than 6,700 vehicles daily.

The overall project will consist of replacing the existing bridges with new precast reinforced concrete box culverts, approach paving, guide rail installation, pavement marking and miscellaneous construction. PennDOT expects to complete the project in mid-November. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

LTT Trucking LLC of North Bend, PA, is the contractor on this $1.8 million project. Drivers are reminded to move through work zones with caution, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

Survey work begins in Mansfield Borough, Tioga County

Motorists who travel on Route 6 (Wellsboro Street) and Route 2005 (Main Street/Business Route 15) in Mansfield Borough, Tioga County are advised survey and utility location work is scheduled to begin Monday, July 27 through Friday, August 14, weather permitting.

Crews will be working on Wellsboro Street between the Tioga River Bridge and Swan Street and on Main Street from East Main Street to Decker Street.

During the work, short-term traffic patterns and/or flagging operations may be encountered. Motorists should allow extra time and use caution when traveling in the work area.

Cummings Creek Road to close in Middlebury Township, Tioga County

A bridge replacement project set to begin this week will close Route 4027 (Cummings Creek Road) in Middlebury Township, Tioga County, between T-829 (State Road) and T-656 (Southard Road).

On, Monday, July 27, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will begin work replacing the existing structure with a precast concrete Box Culvert. Work will include removal of the existing bridge, new approach work, drainage work, new guiderail and line painting.

A detour using Route 249 and Route 49 will be in place.

Work is expected to be completed by October 2 of 2020, weather permitting.

Pipe replacement project on CC Allis Road in Herrick Township, Bradford County

Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 1010 (CC Allis Road) in Herrick Township, Bradford County will be closed during daylight hours, beginning this week for a pipe replacement project.

Starting on Tuesday, July 28, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will begin replacing deteriorating pipes along CC Allis Road. A list of dates and work locations are listed below. Work will be performed during daylight hours.

Date Location CC Allis Road will be Closed

July 28 Between the intersections with Brown Road and Chilson Road.

July 29 Between the intersections with Chilson Road and Fields Road.

July 30 Between the intersections with Fields Road and Flanagan Road.

July 31 Between the intersection with Herrickville Road and Basswood Swail Road.

A detour using Route 467 in Orwell, Pike and Herrick Townships will be in place while work is being performed.

Work is expected to be completed on Friday, July 31, weather permitting.

Bridge replacement project on Route 1049 begins in Windham Township, Bradford County

A bridge replacement project is set to being next week along Route 1049 (Leraysville Road), over Cold Brook, approximately .9 mile east of the Route 187 intersection, in Windham Township, Bradford County.

On Monday, July 27, Leraysville Road will be closed between Route 187 and Route 1053 while the contractor, CriLon Corporation, begins a bridge replacement project. Work includes removal of the old bridge, new Box Culvert replacement, new approach work, line painting, drainage and guiderail upgrades.

A detour using Route 187, Route 1036 and Route 1053 will be in place.

The work is expected to be completed by September 11, weather permitting.

Route 147 to close Sunday evening for work on CSVT Project in Point Township, Northumberland County

Work is progressing on the Northern Section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project in Northumberland, Union and Snyder counties as follows:

On Sunday, July 26, between 8 and 10 p.m. the CSVT bridge contractor will reduce Route 147 to one lane of traffic under the bridge to set up equipment to place the concrete bridge deck over the roadway. During this time, traffic will be controlled by flaggers.

Then at 10 p.m. both lanes of Route 147 will be closed between T562 (Lahrs Road) and Route 1024 (Ridge Road), in Point Township, Northumberland County to place the concrete for the bridge deck.

A detour using Route 11 and Ridge Road will be in place while the roadway is closed. The detour is expected to be lifted before 6 a.m. Monday

Trumbull Corporation is the primary contractor for the $156 million CSVT River Bridge.

Northumberland Reconstruction Project update

Construction continues this week on the Northumberland Reconstruction Project on Routes 147 and 11 (Duke, Front, Water and King Streets) in Northumberland Borough, Northumberland County.

The contractor, New Enterprise Stone and Lime, Co. will be working on concrete repairs ad general clean up items to complete the project. All work will be performed during the day.

This work will go on for the next few weeks and the contract completion date is August 10, 2020.

Lane closures on Routes 35, 104 and Eleventh Avenue in Snyder County

Motorists that travel Routes 35 and Route 1019 (Eleventh Avenue) in Snyder County, are advised a microsurfacing project will continue this week.

Beginning Monday, July 27, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. the contractor will be microsurfacing Eleventh Avenue in Shamokin Dam Borough.

Crews will also be installing rumble strips on Routes 35 and 104 on Thursday, August 30.

Motorists should expect short-term single lane closures with flagging.

Pipe replacement project continues on Route 522 in Snyder County

Monday, July 27, through Friday, July 31, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew in Snyder County will continue replacing deteriorated pipes along Route 522 in Franklin Township between Route 3009 (Paxton Street) and Middleburg Borough. Work will be performed between the hours of 6 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Traffic will be controlled by alternating single lane closures with flagging. Motorists should expect delays in travel and avoid the area if possible.

Work on Route 339 in Mifflin Township, Columbia County continues

The resurfacing project on Route 339 in Mifflin Township, Columbia County, is scheduled to continue this week.

On Monday, July 27, the contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker, will be paving both the northbound and southbound lanes. Motorists may experience short term lane closures under flagging conditions between Interstate 80 and Route 2017 (Smith Hollow Road). Work will be performed during daylight hours.

This work is part of a 3.2-mile widening and resurfacing project from West Street to Smith Hollow Road in Mifflin Township. The project includes new paved shoulders.

Delays should be expected. Motorists are reminded to use caution and slow down while driving through the work zone.

Work is expected to be completed August 5, weather permitting. Glenn O. Hawbaker is the prime contractor on this $5.3 million proje

Lane restrictions on Route 44 in Columbia County

A resurfacing project continues on Route 44 in Hemlock Township, Columbia County, between Route 42 and the intersection of Route 44 and School House Road.

On Sunday, July 26 through Thursday, July 30, the contractor, Glen O. Hawbaker, will continue work on the project which is expected to take several weeks. The work will be performed between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. Motorists can expect short term single lane conditions with flagging.

Work includes patching of deteriorating concrete in preparation for an asphalt paving overlay that will be completed in the upcoming weeks.

Work is expected to be completed by mid-August, weather permitting.

Route 11 resurfacing project continues in Columbia County

Motorists are advised that a resurfacing project on Route 11 will continue this week in Scott Township and Briar Creek Borough, Columbia County.

On Sunday, July 26, the contractor HRI, Incorporated, will begin paving on Route 11 as part of a 6.8-mile resurfacing project on the roadway from 400-feet east of the intersection with Edgar Avenue in Scott Township to 150-feet west of the intersection with Commerce Avenue in Briar Creek Borough.

Traffic will be controlled by single lane restrictions with flagging. Motorists traveling on Interstate 80 eastbound should expect the right (driving) lane to be closed from mile marker 241B (Berwick exit) to mile marker 242 (Mifflinville exit) while work is being performed.

Work on the roadway will be performed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Work on this project includes milling and paving of the roadway, work on Interstate 80 ramps, base repairs, ADA curb ramps, guiderail upgrades, and line painting.

The project is expected to be completed by late November of 2020, weather permitting. HRI, Incorporated is the primary contractor on this $3.8 million project.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites.